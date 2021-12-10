And Just Like That … the Sex and the City reboot is here.

Fans beware, there are major spoilers ahead.

In the brand-new series, Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) are navigating life in their 50s.

Even before a trailer was released, fans knew the reboot would be different – Samantha Jones actress Kim Cattrall isn’t in the series – but people weren’t prepared for the big death at the end of the very first episode.

What happened to Samantha?

Within a minute of the premiere episode, Samantha’s absence is explained.

There is some toying – Charlotte says Samantha is “no longer with us”, but that’s quickly cleared up.

As it turns out, the group had a falling out with her.

“She’s in London,” Carrie explains.

Samantha moved to the UK for work.

The friendship apparently sank after Carrie let Samantha go as her publicist.

“I told her that because of what the book business is now, it didn’t make sense for me to keep her on as a publicist,” Carrie explains.

“She said fine and then fired me as a friend.”

‘Fired’ means not returning calls and texts.

“I understand that she was upset, but I thought that I was more to her than an ATM,” Carrie tells Miranda.

Miranda reveals that she and Charlotte attempted to reach out to Samantha, but got no response.

So Miranda says they have tried everything they can on their end.

“I always thought the four of us would be friends forever,” Carrie says.

And that’s that.

Shock death

Carrie and her husband John James Preston (Chris Noth), better known as Mr Big, are happily married after a tumultuous relationship throughout the original series and subsequent films.

Carrie and Big have planned a trip to the Hamptons, but delay it so Carrie can go to Charlotte’s daughter Lily’s (Cathy Ang) piano recital at the Manhattan School of Music.

Big, meanwhile, stays home to complete his 1000th ride on his Peloton.

While Carrie watches Lily dazzle on the piano, Big sweats it out on the Peloton – but at the end of the intense class, Big suffers a heart attack and collapses.

Carrie arrives home to find him dying, her voiceover telling us: “And just like that, Big died.”

In the second episode, Miranda’s husband Steve (David Eigenberg) acknowledges that Big had a heart condition and questions why he was allowed to use the Peloton.

But Miranda says Big had received the OK from his cardiologist.

A Big shock for fans

They’re emotional, to say the least.

To rub salt into the wounds, Carrie discovers Big while wearing her blue satin Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps. These are the shoes Big proposed to Carrie with in the first Sex and the City movie.

They’re also the shoes Carrie wore when she married him.

If that wasn’t enough to make fans tear up, Carrie receives a beautiful arrangement of white flowers for Big’s funeral.

Carrie is initially against them because she didn’t want flowers at Big’s funeral, but then she finds out Samantha sent the flowers.

“They can stay,” Carrie decides.

That said, a lot of fans are angry with the way Samantha was written out of the show.

People who have watched Samantha’s friendship with Carrie from the beginning point out that she would have flown to New York for the funeral.

And she would not have let business get in the way of friendship, either.

The first two episodes of And Just Like That … are available to stream on Binge now, with the remaining eight episodes to be released every Thursday on Binge and Foxtel until the finale on February 3.