Get ready, Potterheads – the Harry Potter 20th anniversary reunion is coming soon!

HBO Max has released a first look teaser at the highly-anticipated reunion, which will be released internationally on New Year’s Day.

The reunion has long been hinted at and teased by the show’s cast and HBO executives.

The fresh 50-second clip – released on Tuesday – gives fans a proper first look at the stars of the films returning to Hogwarts.

The Harry Potter ensemble will join Chris Columbus, director of the franchise’s first two films, to take a look back on the making of the films.

The text on the trailer reads “the invitation you’ve been waiting for has arrived”, dispersed between clips of the movies’ stars.

The preview begins with a figure hidden behind an edition of wizarding paper The Daily Prophet, thought by fans to be Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange).

On the paper’s front page? The news that Hogwarts will welcome back its alumni.

Next, the camera turns to Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), seated at a Chelsea coffee shop, holding a mysterious sealed envelope in his hands.

Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) is also seen grasping an envelope, stamped with the Hogwarts insignia.

We also see Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) excitedly board the train after checking his watch.

Finally, we follow a woman walking towards a train on platform 9 & 3/4.

Wearing a newsboy cap and tilting her head slightly towards the left, it seems like Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) is about to board the Hogwarts Express.

Also among the stars confirmed to join the reunion are Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley) and more.

Missing from the reunion’s lineup is Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who has been widely panned by critics – and even members of the Harry Potter cast – for her views on sex, gender and trans issues.

Now, while we might not all receive an official sealed invitation, Potterheads are invited to join the reunion via streaming services around the world.

Down under, the reunion will be available to watch on Binge on January 1, 2022.

Warner Bros spokesman Tom Ascheim said the special would take a “retrospective” look at the making of the franchise.

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon – from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later,” he said.

The reunion is also rumoured to preview upcoming Harry Potter prequel film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, scheduled for an April release.

HBO will closely follow the TV special with yet another treat for Harry Potter fans.

Four-part event Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, hosted by Helen Mirren, will air on January 15, in which superfans of the franchise will answer questions about the Potter universe.