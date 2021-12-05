Long-time Gardening Australia host Peter Cundall dies at 94

Live

Peter Cundall, who hosted the ABC TV show Gardening Australia for 18 years, has died aged 94.

His family said he passed away peacefully on Sunday after a short illness, the ABC reported.

Mr Cundall hosted Gardening Australia from 1990 to 2008 and answered gardening questions on radio talkback from the late 1960s until 2018.

#BREAKING: Former ABC presenter of Gardening Australia and well-known Tasmanian Peter Cundall has died today following a short illness. He was 94. Peter Cundall's family requested no photo to be used in the announcement of his death. pic.twitter.com/1lLOrWrv8D — ABC Hobart (@abchobart) December 5, 2021

“While he was loved by many, as per Peter’s wishes, there will be a private cremation and no memorial services will be held,” a family statement said.

His family requested that no images of Mr Cundall be published with the announcement of his death.

Oh the wonderful Peter Cundall. What uniquely magnificent & mighty gifts he shared with us as a passionate conservationist, horticulturist, broadcaster, creative. Condolences to his loved ones and to @ABCaustralia's #gardeningaustralia crew. #ValePeterCundall https://t.co/CmSdE9QUtH — Natasha Mitchell 💉💉 (@natashamitchell) December 5, 2021

Gardening Australia‘s current host, Costa Georgiadis, paid tribute to Mr Cundall on social media.

“Called back to the earth he loved and nurtured for a lifetime on World Soils Day,” Georgiadis wrote.

Vale Peter Cundall, a man who didn’t just enrich us by appearing on our screens, but who fought fiercely for justice and the environment. We will miss you. https://t.co/IlcecvJ7ZM — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) December 5, 2021

Gardening guru Peter Cundall signed off in 2008 after spending 39 years sharing his passion on television.

Cundall was born to an impoverished family in Manchester, England, on April 1, 1927 and left school aged 12.

His love of horticulture started early and he learned pruning techniques, propagation, planting and heated greenhouse management.

Cundall also taught himself paving techniques, mainly using second-hand materials wheeled from derelict buildings in an old pram.

After working as a milk boy and a tram conductor, Cundall joined the British Army near the end of World War ll and was stationed across Europe and in the Middle East.

He arrived in Australia as a member of the Australian Army in 1950, but was promptly posted to Japan during the Korean War, where he continued to learn his craft.

The tireless green finger embraced the opportunity to study Japanese garden design and rock garden construction.

On his return home he began his own garden design and construction business in Tasmania, specialising in large landscaping projects.

Cundall began his long media career in 1967, launching one of the world’s first gardening talkback programs for a Launceston radio station and writing articles for newspapers and magazines.

His association with the ABC began in 1969, when he launched a weekly television program first called It’s Growing, then Landscape, before settling on its long-time title of Gardening Australia.

Cundall was awarded a Churchill Fellowship in 1974, which he used to study garden design and organic gardening around the world, and how gardening programs were made for differing climatic conditions.

Cundall’s passion for gardening saw him named a Member (AM) of the Order of Australia in the 2007 Australia Day honours.

After he retired from Gardening Australia in 2008 he told AAP he maintained his robust good health through his life was a direct result of his love of the outdoors.

“I put it down to physical work, doing things in the garden, not sitting on your backside, growing healthy food and eating healthy food,” he said.

The father of six lived in Tasmania’s Tamar Valley and was also recognised for his services to the environment, particularly the protection of wilderness areas in the island state.

In 2006, Cundall was named the Australian Humanist of the Year while in 2005 he was named Tasmanian Senior Australian of the Year.

Politically active throughout his career, Cundall protested against Australia’s participation in the Iraq war in 2003 and was arrested in November 2009 for failing to comply with police directions while protesting against a proposed pulp mill near his home, for which he was found guilty and ordered to pay court costs of $47.

Outside court, Cundall expressed his disappointment at being found guilty.

“We didn’t feel that we broke the law. We didn’t feel that we did anything wrong,” he said, flanked by supporters.

In 2011 Cundall was one of a group of eminent Australians who signed an open letter calling for a carbon tax in Australia to combat climate change.

His many fans will remember him for his trademark sign-off which now seems even more poignant: “… and that’s your bloomin’ lot!”