Harry Potter author JK Rowling says she has been overwhelmed with death threats after activists shared her home address online.

Rowling has hit back in a series of tweets, claiming that three transgender-rights activists ‘doxxed’ her by publishing a photo on Twitter posing in front of her Edinburgh home.

‘Doxxing’ is the act of publishing private or identifying information about a prominent figure online with malicious intent.

Rowling said the image clearly displayed her home address.

“Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible.”

Since the conclusion of the Harry Potter series, Rowling has been vocal on sex, gender and trans issues, with fans, activists and even members of the Harry Potter cast taking issue with her controversial views.

After tagging the alleged ‘doxxers’, Rowling said their identification of her home address had led to a barrage of death threats.

“I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them,” she said.

“I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to [sic] stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson addressed the matter in a statement to The Independent.

“We don’t think that any individual should be targeted in that way,” they said. “We believe that everyone has the right to be treated with dignity and respect, and people are able to share their views as long as it’s done in that fashion.”

While some of Rowling’s fans sent good wishes, other internet users pointed out that Rowling’s home address was already public knowledge.

Irish drag queen and gay rights activist Pandora Panti Bliss tweeted that “you can’t doxx JK Rowling”, pointing out that images of the author’s Edinburgh home have already circulated in the media.

“Every second person in Edinburgh proudly points out to you where her massive house is. They print pics of her gates in the tabloids when she gets in trouble with the local council over her hedges.”

New York make-up artist and photographer Matt Bernstein said that Rowling’s house was something of a tourist attraction in Edinburgh.

“JK Rowling’s claim of being ‘doxxed’ is a little questionable when the mansion she lives in is a known tourist destination with its own Wikipedia page.”

Another Twitter user posted a screenshot showing that Rowling’s home was listed as a landmark on a public government website.

Rowling thanked Twitter users for flagging the image online, and credited Scotland Police “for their support and assistance in this matter”.

One of the Twitter users Rowling has accused has since deleted the photo of the house, along with their Twitter account.