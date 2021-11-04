Live

After 17 years, Falls Festival will leave Tasmania and is also moving on from its popular Victorian location of almost three decades.

The annual three-day music festival held over the New Year’s Eve period is leaving Marion Bay entirely and Lorne after 27 years, moving to Pennyroyal Plains at Murroon, 30 minutes from the original location.

In an announcement that the festival will return for the 2022-23 summer, organisers say they have made the location decisions with “mixed feelings”.

“It has been a privilege to operate Falls in such beautiful locations,” promoters Jessica Ducrou and Paul Piticco said.

“Thanks Surf Coast Shire, Sorell Council, supporting stakeholders and the community who have shown incredible support over the years.

“You’ve been instrumental in making Falls what it is today and we’ll always be grateful to the community for your long-time support.”

The line-ups are yet to be announced and the show will still go on at Byron Bay in New South Wales and Fremantle in Western Australia.

Last year’s events fell victim to COVID-19 due to Victoria’s second wave and international border restrictions.

The Surf Coast Shire is “saddened” by Lorne losing the event but pleased it will remain nearby, allowing the community and local businesses to continue to reap economic benefits.

“There are so many examples over the years of people coming to Lorne for the first time because of the Falls Festival and returning for holidays regularly after at other times of the year,” the shire’s environment and development general manager Ransce Salan said.

Mr Salan said the local council maintained a “great relationship” with festival organisers and noted it hadn’t been an easy decision due to the event’s long history and deep connection to Lorne.

“We understand their position and wish the event nothing but success in its new location,” he said.

