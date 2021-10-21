Australian actor Ruby Rose, the former star of American TV’s Batwoman, has dropped a bombshell about her abrupt departure from the Warner Bros show.

In a lengthy series of messages on her Instagram on Wednesday and Thursday, Rose alleged shocking mistreatment and a ‘toxic’ environment before she quit after just one season in March 2020.

“Dear fans, stop asking if I will return to that awful show. I wouldn’t return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head,” Rose wrote.

Rose’s casting as Batwoman in 2018 was heralded as a historic TV moment after Warner Bros confirmed the character would be the first lesbian superhero to headline a show.

But exit of Rose, who uses the pronouns ‘they/them’, was announced just two days after the season one finale.

At the time, Rose told The Hollywood Reporter they had “the utmost respect” for everyone involved in the show, which is broadcast on Warner Bros’ CW network. They thanked producers for “welcoming [them] into the DC universe they have so beautifully created”.

At the time, sources blamed long days on set for Rose’s departure. It was also speculated that an on-set spinal injury contributed towards their decision.

But Rose’s tone has soured since – and they blew the lid off it on social media this week.

“Dear CW, enough is enough. I’m going to tell the whole world what happened on that set,” they wrote.

Rose tagged Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries, and Berlanti Production’s Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter in a multitude of claims.

“I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again,” Rose said.

“And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

Rose first took aim at Warner Bros’ 71-year-old former chairman and chief executive, Peter Roth.

“You just couldn’t stop making young women steam your pants, around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants,” they wrote.

Rose also shared footage of an X-ray appointment and surgery following their spinal injury.

“Imaging going back to work 10 day after this … 10 DAYS,” they wrote. “Or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down, because Peter Roth said he would recast.”

“Instead of spending half a day to rewrite me out for a few weeks to heal.”

Rose also alleged others suffered serious injuries on the Batwoman set, including a crew member who sustained third-degree burns to much of his body.

“We were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face.”

“We lost two stunt doubles, I got cut in the face so close to my eye in a stunt I could have been blind. A woman was left quadriplegic.”

Warner Bros has denied Rose’s claims. In a statement to Deadline on Thursday, it said Rose’s story was wrong, accusing them of “revisionist history”.

The company said it decided to part ways with the actor, rather than Rose quitting.

“The truth is that Warner Bros Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned.”

Rose promptly responded, again on Instagram.

“If you look just under the surface, you will see every film I’ve announced and unannounced are with the same small trusted group of people, because I have been too terrified to work with anyone else every again after that experience,” they wrote.

Javicia Leslie was cast as Rose’s replacement in March 2021. She became the first black woman in the role, and the first bisexual woman.

Following Rose’s exit, Leslie’s character, Ryan Wilder, becomes Batwoman in season two, after finding the batsuit in a plane crash where Kate Kane (Rose’s Batwoman) went missing.