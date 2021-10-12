New Superman comes out as bisexual

Live

For 83 years, every iteration of Superman has been infatuated by longtime love and news reporter Lois Lane — until now.

The new Superman is coming out as bisexual in a new comic, DC Comics announced on Tuesday.

The fifth issue of the DC comic series Superman: Son of Kal-El, follows Jon Kent, the child of Clark Kent and Lane, who becomes besotted by Jay Nakamura, a male reporter.

The younger Kent falls for his friend in the upcoming issue after he “mentally and physically burns out from trying to save everyone he can,” DC says.

Details of the issue’s plot remain unknown but images from the comic show the young Kent and Nakamura smitten with each other, kissing, and sitting together atop a building.

Nakamura is also revealed to have superpowers.

Series writer Tom Taylor said the evolution of Superman maintained the character’s old values despite not being the canonical iteration of the superhero.

Jon Kent will aim to reflect the experiences of fans beyond his traditionally heterosexual father.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea,” Taylor said in a statement.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more.

“Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

Taylor told The New York Times, the idea of replacing Clark Kent with another “straight white saviour” felt like a missed opportunity.

While Marvel and DC films remain less progressive, the comic-book versions of the characters have recently shown significant support for the LGBTQ community.

In August, DC announced Batman’s side-kick Robin came out as bisexual in the latest Batman: Urban Legends, while the first LGBTQ character was pictured in Marvel Comics in March, with a queer Captain America in the limited series The United States of Captain America.

The first openly gay superhero will hit the big screen for the first time in November in Marvel’s Eternals, which follows Phastos and his husband Little America.

The fifth issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El will be released on November 9.