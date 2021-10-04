When American rapper Cardi B walked out of the Schiaparelli store on the Place Vendome in Paris on Sunday, the Twitterverse went into a typical celebrity meltdown, some showering admiration on her designs … others posting a few “memeables”.

Wearing a top-to-toe instantly memorable Richard Quinn hot green jumpsuit, which included gloved sleeves and tailored culottes over her shoes, Cardi B, 28, who has just welcomed a second child with rapper Offset, didn’t miss a beat as she confidently waved to fans and paparazzi.

Born and raised in New York City, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, otherwise known as Cardi B, has become an internet sensation in recent years for her Grammy Award-winning rap songs, attracting more than 110 million Instagram followers this year.

Known for her red-carpet extravaganzas, she once again stunned crowds at this year’s Paris Fashion Week thanks to her design and style team, which now includes the instantly memorable one-piece jumpsuit and hat combination from Quinn’s 2022 summer collection.

It stopped the world on its orbit.

“You cannot be serious – look at #CardiB fashion detail – c’est magnifique!”

Another quipped: “Somebody. Please … Photoshop her into sun baby from Teletubbies“, which triggered the more eccentric Twitter users to scramble for their dress-up daisy hats and bubble costumes.

The general view, though, was this: “She is probably the only human being on the planet that can pull that off”.

What followed was a catalogue of jaw droppers at various red carpets, including a leopard print ensemble on a dinner date with shoe god Christian Louboutin and a magazine trenchcoat and hat for Balenciaga’s red carpet.

The black Mad-Max-style black leather trench she wore to an afterparty near the Champs-Élysées sent fans into a frenzy.

And then, her piece de resistance was the red-feathered and sequinned gown she arrived in for the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition on September 28, an outfit from his 1995 haute couture collection.

By all accounts, she was “killing fashion week”.

Meanwhile, while most of this season’s 97 runway shows remained online as France recovers from another wave of COVID-19 infections, about a third opted for a physical return to the runway, including industry heavyweights from Chanel and Hermes, to Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent.

They chose an eclectic collection of iconic backdrops – alongside the Notre-Dame Cathedral, the River Seine, and the tree-lined 16th-century Jardin des Tuileries in central Paris.

After one show in the fashionable Le Marais district, models strutted into the streets to enthusiastic cheers from surprised bystanders.

The event also was not lacking for star power, with the likes of Gillian Anderson, Carla Bruni, Naomi Campbell, Catherine Deneuve, Roger Federer, Vanessa Kirby, Demi Moore and Rosamund Pike making appearances.

France’s first lady, Brigitte Macron, joined top officials one evening at the Hotel des Invalides for the showing of a new collection by Italian designer Fabio Porlod featuring female amputees and women who have been injured.

The country’s defence ministry called the initiative “part of a charity evening whose funds raised will improve the living environment of seriously wounded war victims, victims of attacks and people hospitalised at the National Institution of Invalides”.

