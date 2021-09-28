British rock pioneers Queen are launching a pop-up store in London to celebrate five decades in the music business.

The temporary storefront, called Queen the Greatest, is on Carnaby Street, in Soho on London’s West End.

“Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for the store,” Queen said in a statement to 1News.

The band said it was “pleased” to collaborate on the project with Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company Bravado.

“[The store] will be an exciting experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy,” Queen said.

Bravado vice president of retail Keith Taperell told Forbes the layout was designed with a section for each decade of the band’s career.

“Queen are going out on the road again next year and we wanted to celebrate five decades of the band with an immersive and experiential store for Queen’s fans, who are very passionate about them,” Taperell said.

Music, exclusive memorabilia and merchandise will be sold to mark the rock group’s history spanning from its origin in 1970.

Wares include a customised pinball machine, mugs, teddy bears and even Rubik’s Cubes stamped with the musicians’ faces.

A limited-edition vinyl release, with just 500 records available in store and 500 online, has also been promised.

Doors open on Tuesday (local time) and the store has already impressed.

“We checked out all the new items that are to go on sale, chatted to the staff, grabbed a few freebies, got a sneaky-peek at the limited-edition vinyl, and gave the store the all-around thumbs up on the eve of its grand opening on the 28th September,” Queen said on its official website

The Soho location will be open until January, then the venue will be flipped for its next special guests.

For those unable to make it in person, an online store will also launch.