The Handmaid’s Tale broke a new record at the 73rd Emmy Awards in downtown Los Angeles on Monday (Australian time).

But it was embarrassing news for the cast and crew.

The flagship show for Hulu has won 15 Emmy awards for its earlier seasons, and 2021 looked like a promising year for the fourth.

But despite being nominated for a whopping 21 trophies, the series left the ceremony empty handed.

With nods ranging from outstanding supporting actors and actresses to set design and original score, it came as a shock to fans when there was not a winner among them.

The Handmaid’s Tale was among the top contenders on the night, equally matched with Saturday Night Live (NBC).

Both came in behind The Crown (Netflix) and The Mandalorian (Disney Plus) – each nominated 24 times – and WandaVision with 23 nominations.

It seems the dystopian television series’ only success at the 2021 Emmys was being the most unsuccessful at taking home a win in history.

It topped a very disappointing ceremony for Mad Men almost a decade ago, when the AMC drama series claimed zero trophies from 17 nominations in 2012.

It is a great honour to be nominated for the prestigious awards. And someone has to be the worst of the best.

Hulu Originals head of scripted content Jordan Helman recently told Variety the show is looking forward to another season.

“At the moment, the writers are working away breaking season five,” Helman said.

Adding that the “really exciting” thing about the show is a consistent growth in viewership, “unlike anything we’ve ever seen”.

“We’re having conversations right now about what the future of The Handmaid’s Tale holds.”

The series, created by Bruce Miller, is based on a Margaret Atwood novel of the same name published in 1985.