Speaking from the Malibu, California, seaside cottage she shares with three children and Snapchat founder husband Evan Spiegel, former Victoria’s Secret supermodel Miranda Kerr spills the beans on motherhood, work life balance and her primary school Gunnedah buddies.

In a candid chat with radio personality Ash London (and occasional guest on Have You Been Paying Attention) in the first of a 10-part series for The Ash London Podcast, Kerr dives deep into her pregnancy journey, first marriage to Orlando Bloom and what its like to be a businesswoman running a busy house with three kids.

London, who’s been hosting radio shows, including Take 40 Australia and 2Day FM Breakfast, during the past decade – including quick trips overseas to interview Taylor Swift and Harry Styles – says the podcast series goes one step further.

With her own first baby due in less than four weeks and wrapping up the full-time radio gig, she’s enjoying the “freedom” to podcast and get into “raw and emotional conversations” with a catalogue of the country’s top businesswomen.

Kerr is first up, followed by Nine Perfect Strangers author Liana Moriarty on Friday talking about her new book Apples Never Fall, and then weekly episodes. We’ll also hear from Tiff Hall and Emma Isaacs.

“I often walk away from interviews with a newfound love and appreciation for my guest, and that’s certainly what happened in my chat,” London says.

“It’s easy to forget how much she’s achieved in both her career and family life … how the hell does one walk the catwalk for Balenciaga while pregnant?” London wonders to The New Daily.

Kerr married Spiegel in 2017, and together they are raising Flynn, 10, (her son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom), Hart 3, and Myles, 1.

To kickstart season one of the podcast, New Mum, Who Dis?, London starts by asking Kerr about going from catwalk supermodel to discovering she was pregnant for the first time.

Kerr, 38, born in the NSW town of Gunnedah, says: “I specifically said when I’m 27, I’m going to have my first baby. And what was really funny is that on my 27th birthday I thought to myself ‘Wow! You know I’m 27’, and I remember looking back and saying that I’d always want to have a baby when I’m 27 but that’s the furthest thing from my mind right now.

“Little did I know that I was a couple of weeks pregnant.”

Founder and CEO of international skincare brand KORA Organics, Kerr was always destined for the big time after appearing on the front of Dolly magazine in April 1997, winning its model search competition at the tender age of 13.

After moving to New York into a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with five other models at age 21, Kerr became sought after for fashion and beauty shoots. The stunning runway campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Christian Dior, Chanel and Prada (to name a few) paved the way to her eventual supermodel status.

In 2007, Victoria’s Secret signed Miranda as an Angel, making her the first and only Australian model ever to hold the coveted title.

Kerr tells London of her modelling days: “I definitely worked my butt off, that’s for sure. I was working 6-7 days a week, and 2-3 countries a week”.

“I remember I was in Paris at the time with Orlando and I did the test, and I was like ‘Oh my goodness, I’m pregnant, we’re pregnant!’ … we were so excited and happy, we were just like wow this is such a life-changing moment.”

“I mean I did try for the first three months to hide it, but I remember someone on a shoot was like… ‘Are you pregnant?’. I was like ‘What? Me? Noooooo. What do you mean?’”.

Although she has lived overseas ever since, she has a deep connection to her family and friends back home, saying she still keeps in contact with her buddies from primary school.

“There’s five of us and we’re still to this day communicating daily via Snapchat on a group chat where we all catch up.”

“They all came to visit us in Los Angeles before the lockdown to stay with us and I made cool little T-shirts for us that said ‘Gunnedah Girls Come to LA’”, she says.

Spiegel ‘inspired me’

Kerr, who opened up her home (she owns more real estate in Australia, Paris and Los Angeles) to decor site MyDomaine last week, says son Flynn couldn’t wait for a baby brother or sister after she married Spiegel.

“I remember Flynn, the day after Evan and I got married, he came running into the bedroom, he was like ‘Is there a baby in there yet’ … he was like ‘I want another brother or sister’ and I was like ‘One day, honey’,” she tells London.

Spiegel, who became a self-made billionaire at age 25 (with a net worth of $US13.6 billion, according to Forbes, encouraged Kerr to continue working and embrace change.

“Evan … inspired me. He was like, ‘What are you doing working for all these other people when you’ve got an incredible product here with KORA?’ And so he’s like, ‘You really need to focus on your own company’.

“KORA is my baby girl. And my boys are just adorable. And then it’s so nice to have a passion project and something that hopefully one day I will be able to pass down to my boys and it will long outlive me.”

The Ash London Podcast drops a new episode every week on Tuesday and is available at ash.london or wherever you get your favourite podcasts.