In Hollywood and beyond, celebrities are raking in millions, sometimes billions, from side hustles.

Acting heavyweights, reality stars, models and musicians – they all have one thing in common: A second job.

Dubbed “the original beauty influencer”, model Cindy Crawford has been credited as a trailblazer for celebrity-owned beauty brands.

In 2004, long before Instagram, she created Meaningful Beauty, promoting it on TV infomercials.

Worth an estimated $US225 million ($305m), she is now the world’s wealthiest supermodel, according to Forbes magazine.

You, beauty

Enter a conga line of stars releasing products that promise to make the masses glow.

Chart-topping RnB singer Rihanna doesn’t owe her billionaire status to catchy lyrics and raunchy film clips, but to a make-up label called Fenty Beauty.

The singer launched the label in 2017 and has since created a spin-off lingerie line.

Fenty Beauty turned over $US100 million ($135 million) in its first 40 days in operation and made Rihanna the world’s second-wealthiest entertainer after Oprah.

And there are many others spinning unbelievable profits from society’s unachievable standards of vanity.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner surpassed her Keeping Up With the Kardashians pay by creating her own beauty line.

Kylie Cosmetics catapulted Jenner’s status and saw her crowned Forbes‘ youngest self-made billionaire at 21, after selling 51 per cent of the company in 2019.

But a correction by Forbes titled ‘Inside Kylie Jenner’s web of lies‘ saw her stripped of the title. She is still estimated to be worth about $US900 million ($1.2 billion).

Other well-known names include Jennifer Lopez with JLo Beauty, Drew Barrymore with Flower Beauty, and Gwyneth Paltrow with her infamous Goop range.

It’s not all a matter of need, though. Some entrepreneurial celebs seem to do it for the kicks.

Paris Hilton was already among the mega rich. But the heiress and reality TV star doesn’t miss an opportunity to print her name on products.

She owns skin care and make-up lines, more than 25 perfumes and has her name stamped on tags for everything from lingerie to homeware products.

Big in the booze business

Booze is big business for many a thirsty star.

In 2013, Ocean’s Eleven star George Clooney founded tequila brand Casamigos with his mates. In 2017, he sold it for a whopping $US700 million ($948 million).

He’s not the only famous face dipping a toe in alcoholic waters.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes tequila too. He boasted that founding his company, Teremana, was “a dream come true”.

Are you also wondering if it’s served on the rocks?

Entertainment tycoon Snoop Dogg, perhaps unsurprisingly, has invested heavily in medicinal marijuana as a side hustle.

But the Drop It Like It’s Hot hip-hop artist has also created Indoggo Gin (to be served with juice).

The 49-year-old is worth $US150 million ($203 million), according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rappers Nicki Minaj (MYX Fusions) and 50 Cent (Chemin du Roi, Branson Cognac), have both followed in the footsteps of the godfather of their industry.

Ashton Kutcher and his That ’70s Show co-star, wife Mila Kunis, also make their own wine, although most of Kutcher’s estimated $US200 million ($271 million) stockpile is owing to investments in tech companies.

Bikes and other hobbies

Some celebrity second jobs are more like passion projects, with varying degrees of financial incentive.

A surprise to some, Like a Virgin singer Madonna has written several children’s picture books, but as one of the richest musicians in the world, although cute, kids books are not a huge money spinner for this Material Girl.

Meanwhile, The Matrix heart-throb Keanu Reeves has turned his hobby into a lucrative business, co-founding Arch Motorcycle Company. His custom bikes have a hefty starting price of $US78,000 ($105,000).

Singer-songwriter Lenny Kravitz has taken a different route. His interior design company nets the star a modest annual revenue of about $US833,000 ($1.1 million), according to Dun & Bradstreet.

Smell like the stars?

But perhaps the most obvious celebrity side hustle is perfume: Britney Spears, Little Mix, Katy Perry, Minaj, Cristiano Ronaldo, Sarah Jessica Parker, David Beckham, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande is not an exhaustive list.

Despite his tweet in 2011 calling for celebrity fragrances to be officially banned “punishable by death”, even Maroon 5 lead singer Adam Levine’s name can be found behind the locked glass.

Rihanna’s scent is available in the discount chemist right alongside them, but as mentioned above, her Fenty Beauty offerings come with a much higher price tag.