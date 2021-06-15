Entertainment Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes dies after hit-and-run accident

Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes dies after hit-and-run accident

Gone Girl actor Lisa Banes has died 10 days after being injured in a hit-and-run accident in New York City.

The 65-year-old Banes, who was struck by a scooter or motorcycle while crossing a street on June 4, died on Monday at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, a police department spokesman said.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988.

On television, she had roles on Nashville, Madam Secretary, Masters of Sex and NCIS.

Her manager David Williams said Banes was hit as she was crossing Amsterdam Avenue on the way to visit the Juilliard School, her alma mater.

Police have made no arrests.

Topics:

Lisa Banes
