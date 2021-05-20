Demi Lovato is non-binary, changes pronouns to they and them

Singer Demi Lovato is non-binary and is changing their pronouns from she/her to they/them.

Non-binary people don’t identify as male or female.

Lovato, 28, made the announcement on Twitter.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all,” they tweeted.

“I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

Lovato said the announcement follows “a lot of healing and self-reflective work”, adding “sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me”.

“I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox.”

Lovato’s announcement follows that of another singer, the UK’s Sam Smith, who came out as non-binary in 2019.