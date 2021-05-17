MTV Awards return with in-person audience

Disney+’s WandaVision was the big winner at the annual MTV Movie & TV Awards, taking home four golden popcorn statues.

After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the MTV Awards made its return live from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Monday.

There was an in-person audience, but most were not wearing masks according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It said some were only wearing masks while cameras were on.

Host Lesley Jones said the audience had undergone “multiple rounds of testing” while production was following a “rigorous set protocols”.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s miniseries WandaVision won four out of the five awards it was nominated for.

It took home the award for best show, best villain, and best fight, with Elizabeth Olsen scoring Best performance In A Show for playing the Scarlet Witch.

Olsen paid tribute to fans of the show and said: “I hope we moved you, I hope we entertained you.”

Chadwick Boseman was also among the winners at the fan-voted ceremony.

Boseman, who died last year aged 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer, won Best Performance In A Movie for his final film role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Best Kiss, one of the ceremony’s best known categories, was won by real-life couple Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline for their embrace in teen drama Outer Banks.

The first award of the night, Best Hero, went to Anthony Mackie for Marvel series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.

Clutching the golden popcorn trophy, Mackie – who played a black Captain America – praised his castmates before nodding to a traumatic year, describing the last 12 months as “a very hard experience”.

He added: “But we’ve got through it and we’re stronger for it.”

Mackie was another double winner after he and co-star Sebastian Stan were named Best Duo.

Tom Hiddleston made an appearance during the ceremony and shared an exclusive look at Disney+ miniseries Loki, which is due to premiere next month.

Two honorary awards were handed out.

Sacha Baron Cohen revived some of his best known creations while accepting the Comedic Genius award.

The British star appeared as Borat, Ali G, Bruno and Admiral General Aladeen to poke fun at the outdated nature of some aspects of the characters.

“I is the original gangster,” Baron Cohen said while dressed in Ali G’s distinctive yellow tracksuit top.

Ali G, the suburban wannabe gangster who brought Baron Cohen widespread acclaim in the late 1990s and early 2000s, was soon confronted by his creator.

“You’re a white suburban kid who is co-opting black culture,” Baron Cohen said, as digital trickery showed him confronting himself.

He joked he was cancelling himself, before calling Bruno – a gay Austrian fashion journalist and star of his own 2009 film – a “caricature”.

Scarlett Johansson was this year’s recipient of the Generation Award and was covered in slime by husband Colin Jost as she accepted the honour.

She dedicated the honour to those whom she had worked with over her career.

-with AAP