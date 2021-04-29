Entertainment Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds bandmates and fans of Anita Lane mourn her death
Updated:

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds bandmates and fans of Anita Lane mourn her death

Lane was in a relationship with Nick Cave in the early stages of their music careers. Photo: ABC/Twitter
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Music heavyweights have shared tributes to Australian singer-songwriter Anita Lane, a former member of the group Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

The Melbourne artist also worked with the band The Birthday Party and released two of her own solo albums, Dirty Pearl in the mid-1990s and Sex O’Clock in 2001.

Rolling Stone confirmed Lane’s death, but the cause has not yet been made public.

Former bandmates Nick Cave and Mick Harvey both took to social media to pay tribute to Lane, as did Cave’s wife, Susie.

Harvey shared a picture of Lane from 1995 with more than 40 hearts, captioning it “one for every year I’ve loved you”.

Another former Bad Seeds member, Kid Congo Powers, said Lane “will be so missed”.

“Goodbye lovely Anita, my most magical friend,” Powers said on social media.

“Love to all who loved her.”

Lane was in a relationship with Nick Cave in the early stages of their music careers, and collaborated with him to co-write songs like From Her to Eternity and Stranger Than Kindness.

She reportedly stepped away from the music scene and from public life after the release of her second album.

-ABC

Topics:

Music
Follow Us
Comments
View Comments

Trending Now

Weak inflation clears way for budget spending cannon: Economists
Britney spears
Britney Spears to finally speak in another bid to be free from conservatorship
Proposed super laws leave one in three members out in the cold
‘Appalling’: Vulnerable Australians lash VIP vaccine list for Olympians
Apple Google app stores
Why the ACCC has ‘significant issues’ with Google Play, Apple App Store
Empty flights from India landed every week in Australia, but no one allowed to board
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video