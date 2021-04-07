Entertainment Rare comic that introduced Superman breaks sale record at $4.2 million

The comic, published in 1938, explores Superman's orgin story. Photo: Metropolis Collectibles
One of the few copies of the comic book that introduced Superman to the world has sold for a super-sized, record-setting price.

The issue of Action Comics #1 went for $US3.25 million ($4.25 million) in a private sale.

It narrowly bested the previous record for the comic, set in the auction of another copy in 2014 for slightly over $US3.2 million ($4.2 million).

The comic, published in 1938, “really is the beginning of the superhero genre,” said Vincent Zurzolo, who brokered the sale.

It told readers about the origins of Superman, how he came to Earth from another planet and went by Clark Kent.

The seller of this particular issue bought the comic in 2018 for slightly more than $2.5 million.

Mr Zurzolo said that while there were hundreds of thousands of copies initially published, it’s estimated only about 100 exist today, and in varying conditions.

He said this copy was among the best-kept ones.

“There’s no comic book that you could value higher in terms of a comic book than Action Comics #1,” he said.

The sale is a big leap from first edition sales of other genres.

A hardback first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone sold for £68,000 ($119,380) in England in December.

ABC/AP

Topics:

Action Comics Superman
