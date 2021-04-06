Versatile Friday Night Dinner actor Paul Ritter dies, aged 54

Harry Potter actor Paul Ritter has died aged 54, his agent says.

The actor died on Monday evening after suffering from a brain tumour.

He was known for such roles as the wizard Eldred Worple in 2009’s Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, James Bond antagonist Guy Haines in the 2008 film Quantum of Solace and Martin Goodman in British comedy series Friday Night Dinner.

A statement from his agent issued on Tuesday said his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah were by his side when he died.

rest in peace paul ritter, an incredibly talented and versatile actor who will be truly missed pic.twitter.com/CsKuOpEL4Y — bea 🧚🏻🦋 (@ocaptainmyangel) April 6, 2021

In tribute to him, his agent said: “Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill.

“He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly.”