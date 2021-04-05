Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman up for SAG honours among diverse nominations

Australian stars Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman will be looking to add to their trophy collections at the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, one of the last major ceremonies before the Oscars at the end of the month.

Blanchett and Kidman are both nominated for best actress in a limited series, with Blanchett earning a nod for her role in historical drama Mrs America and Kidman nominated for her performance alongside Hugh Grant in The Undoing.

But they will need to beat Anya Taylor-Joy’s celebrated performance in chess drama The Queen’s Gambit at the scaled-back ceremony in the US on Sunday night (airing from 11am AEST on Monday).

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will be held on Monday April 26 (AEST).

It could also be a big night for the late American actor Chadwick Boseman, who is considered the front-runner for another posthumous accolade for his final film role as an ambitious trumpet player in jazz period movie Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

A win for Boseman, after a Golden Globe in January, would position him as a favourite for his first Oscar on April 25. The Black Panther star unexpectedly died from cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43.

The SAG Awards, chosen by members of the acting union, only honour actors but are closely watched as a harbinger for the Academy Awards.

Korean-American film Minari, which tells the story of an immigrant family struggling to make it in 1980s Arkansas, is up for three SAG nods, including best ensemble and for actors Steven Yeun and 73-year-old Youn Yuh-jung as a cantankerous grandmother.

Minari, also a best picture Oscar contender, is competing at for the top prize along with 1960s protest film The Trial of the Chicago 7, One Night in Miami about the meeting of four Black icons in 1964, Da 5 Bloods, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

In an upset last year, SAG picked the dark South Korean satire Paradise for its top prize of best ensemble cast. The movie went on to sweep the Oscars a few weeks later and become the first film in a foreign language to win the best picture Academy Award.

In this year’s best actress in a film field, Britain’s Carey Mulligan from feminist revenge drama Promising Young Woman faces off against Nomadland‘s Frances McDormand, who plays a woman travelling the US in a van taking gig economy jobs.

Two other Britons – Sacha Baron Cohen and Daniel Kaluuya – are among a diverse supporting actor field for their respective performances in Trial of the Chicago 7 and Judas and the Black Messiah.

Posh performances will go head to head in the best TV drama ensemble category, with royal series The Crown up against English period drama Bridgerton, as well as Ozark, Better Call Saul and Lovecraft Country.

And the stars of Canadian comedy Schitt’s Creek are up for a host of awards in the TV comedy categories, with the show’s four main stars all nominated for best actor and best actress respectively.

-with AAP