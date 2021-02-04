Entertainment The Crown leads Golden Globes TV contenders
Updated:

The Crown leads Golden Globes TV contenders

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

British royal drama The Crown, small-town comedy Schitt’s Creek and crime thriller Ozark have led the pack of Golden Globe television nominees as voters showcased hits that entertained streaming audiences during a global pandemic.

Newcomers Ted Lasso, The Flight Attendant and Emily in Paris also were nominated for television honours by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group that hands out the Golden Globe trophies.

Netflix Inc landed 20 TV series nominations, more than any other network.

HBO, owned by AT&T Inc, ranked second with seven and Walt Disney Co’s Hulu earned six.

Streaming TV emerged as a main source of entertainment in 2020 as movie theatres closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic and people spent more time at home.

Netflix added more customers in a single year than ever before, reaching 203.7 million subscribers around the globe, and Disney+ leaped to 86 million.

The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix, starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a gifted chess player who fights drug and alcohol addiction, will compete in the limited series category against HBO’s The Undoing, Netflix’s Unorthodox and others.

ozark netflix
Jason Bateman and Laura Linney play parents hiding a dark secret, in Ozark. 

In addition to Netflix’s The Crown and Ozark, the television drama contenders include Disney+ Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, featuring the popular Baby Yoda character, and HBO’s horror series Lovecraft Country.

Best TV comedy contenders include Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis as an American football coach hired to lead an English soccer team, which streams on Apple Inc’s Apple TV+.

The show will compete with Schitt’s Creek, which swept last year’s Emmys, HBO Max murder comedy The Flight Attendant and others.

Winners of the Golden Globes will be announced during a televised ceremony on February 28.

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

Ten things to keep an eye on at the Australian Open
Government paid Twiggy Forrest $212 million for COVID tests, PPE
victoria virus tennis worker
Airborne transmission a possibility in Vic case of infected hotel quarantine worker
Frydenberg knows but won’t tell which profitable companies received JobKeeper
Which brands we trusted (and the ones we didn’t) during the pandemic of 2020
Pete Evans hails ‘true hero’ Craig Kelly as PM Scott Morrison finally dresses down rogue MP
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video