President-elect Joe Biden will have the cream of the crop performing at his inauguration on January 20, but how does it compare to Donald Trump’s 2017 event?

The biggest names in the entertainment industry will show their support for Biden and Kamala Harris in a five-day, mostly virtual event as the new US president is sworn in.

Biden has snagged pop superstars and Super Bowl half-time alumni Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez to perform at the ceremony.

Gaga and Lopez will take to the the steps of the Capitol building, just two weeks after it was stormed by alt-right rioters on January 6, with Gaga leading the national anthem.

The Bad Romance singer has been vocal in her support of Biden and even appeared in his campaign finale in November.

🚨 @LadyGaga to perform the National Anthem at Joe Biden’s Inauguration on January 20th. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0MZxgkQS57 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 14, 2021

On January 19, the new administration will feature a memorial to commemorate Americans who died during the COVID-19 crisis, a cause Lopez has been advocating for in recent months.

The theme of the event will be “America United”, and “will honor inaugural traditions while safely allowing more Americans than ever before to participate from their own homes.”

Rather than allowing the customary crowds at the National Mall for the big day, Biden’s inauguration committee will create a COVID-safe “Field of Flags” which is meant to “represent the American people who are unable to travel.”

But the star-studded ceremony doesn’t end there.

The 90-minute ‘Celebrating America’ show will also be hosted by American national treasure Tom Hanks.

The event will also feature musical performances by Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Justin Timberlake.

Following the storming of the Capitol, Biden and his team have stepped up security and have called in more than 20,000 National Guard soldiers.

Donald’s disappointing day

Inauguration Day protocol stipulates top-notch performances by the who’s who of the music scene, but it was Trump’s 2017 celebration that broke the long-running tradition.

Aerial images of the event compared Obama’s inauguration showed a significantly smaller crowed.

The National Park Service Just Confirmed That Trump's Inauguration Had a Smaller Crowd Than Obama's https://t.co/jGhkyROpD8 pic.twitter.com/WL53J8vzdO — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) March 7, 2017

The event was mocked online for the shortest speech since Jimmy Carter’s inauguration in 1977, and for featuring lesser-known performers than previous presidents.

Exclusive sneak peek at Trump's inauguration speech! pic.twitter.com/6W6ex0Ks3z — Kara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) January 18, 2017

Rock group 3 Doors Down, who sang early 2000s hit, Kryptonite headlined the event, which included a number of other country acts.

Toby Keith, Big & Rich who sang Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy), Jackie Evancho and some members of the Rockettes also performed.

Previous Inauguration performers include Aretha Franklin, Bruce Springsteen, John Legend and Beyonce, who took to the stage to support Barrack Obama in his first and second terms.

Other memorable moments included inauguration performances by Michael Jackson, the newly reunited Fleetwood Mac, Elton John and Bob Dylan for Bill Clinton’s 1993 inauguration.

George Bush’s 2001 event featured Ricky Martin and Destiny’s Child.

Trump, who is currently facing his second impeachment trial, recently announced that he will not attend Biden’s inauguration.