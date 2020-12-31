After the total dumpster fire that has been 2020, it’s no wonder we’re all looking forward to a fresh start.

As we bring in 2021, join us as we reflect on the hilarious moments and memes that kept us smiling through the pain.

We know the year started with fire, and we know Melburnians spent months locked in their houses.

There was also a pizza shop worker who copped the ire of the nation for lying to contact tracers … what else?

Wash those hands, kids

One thing we’ve all learned is that apparently nobody was washing their hands properly before the coronavirus pandemic.

Luckily, American pop singer Miley Cyrus used her platform to rectify that issue by offering a how-to guide using her own song lyrics.

Some of the hand-washing advice got a little risqué, but whatever gets the message across, right?

Safety first!

Speaking of celebrities

Reese Witherspoon nailed the meme game this year.

When schools were closed and kids were also “working from home”, the American actor encapsulated the despair of parents everywhere.

And let’s not forget the never-ending period that was the first nine months of 2020.

As the months rolled on, we watched in horror as a strange virus outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan snowballed into a global pandemic and ruined all of our plans.

That long-awaited trip to Byron Bay?

Cancelled?

Your 50th birthday celebrations?

No way.

The path to accepting our new reality was brutal.

And of course, Reese Witherspoon captured our gradual downfall, month by month, until we became the hardened warriors we are today.

A nail-biting election

Given some Americans probably can’t find Australia on a map, perhaps the US presidential election shouldn’t have affected us so profoundly.

But with allegations of voter fraud and a lame-duck president who refuses to concede, the drama felt international.

Whether you love or loathe outgoing US President Donald Trump, there’s no doubt he inspired many memes and witty captions during his term in the White House.

And while many parents already know what it’s like to be roasted by a teenager, no one prepared us for this burn by Greta Thunberg.

The teenage climate activist played the long game on Mr Trump, responding to his now infamous “STOP THE COUNT!” tweet with a zinger of her own.

Revenge, as they say, is a dish best served cold.

Even before the election, supporters of Democratic leader Joe Biden were eagerly awaiting a change of government as early as July.

Working from home or living at work?

Working from home has had its perks – hello, tracksuit pants – but maintaining relationships with colleagues via email hasn’t always been easy.

Without face-to-face contact, it’s near impossible to read the room.

When it comes to meetings via video call, there always seems to be a few people whose cameras “aren’t working”, or worse – don’t realise they’re turned on.

Thank goodness for comedian Hamish Blake and the extroverts who Zoomed in and treat a pow-wow like their own reality show.

Work-life balance … What is that?

So, now that’s it’s finally almost over, how was 2020 for you?

Actually … maybe don’t answer that.