Wiradjuri writer Tara June Winch has capped an incredible year of acclaim for her novel The Yield, taking out the $80,000 fiction prize at the Prime Minister’s Literary Awards.

It completes a hat trick that started with the NSW Premier’s Literary Awards, where she took home Book of the Year ($10,000), the Christina Stead Prize for Fiction ($40,000) and the People’s Choice award, followed by the Miles Franklin Literary Award ($60,000).

Speaking to the ABC from France, where she has lived since 2011, the author said the prize money would allow her to “come home” to Australia.

Winch, who grew up in the seaside suburb of East Woonona on the New South Wales south coast, hasn’t seen her family since December 2019, and hopes to relocate to Australia in 2021 to be close to them.

“The last few months, I’ve just felt like I have to go home. It’s been too long. It’s hurting too much,” she said.

“That’s what’s been really great about that financial boon [of winning the awards] – it’s allowed me to come home. That’s the biggest prize of all.”

In The Yield, a 30-something woman returns home from overseas to the small town of Massacre Plains where she grew up, for the funeral of her grandfather – to find her home under threat from a tin mine.

At the centre of the story is a dictionary of Wiradjuri language that her grandfather was writing before he died.

Winch was inspired to write the story after attending a language workshop based on the Wiradjuri dictionary compiled by Uncle Stan Grant and Dr John Rudder.

Speaking to the ABC earlier this year, she described it as a profound moment: “It affected me so much when I discovered it [that language]. It felt like such a balm, and a repaired cultural link.”