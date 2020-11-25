Some of the biggest names in music are out celebrating their Grammy nominations, but other leaders in the industry are speaking out against their snubs.

A-listers have taken to social media to share their Grammy gratitude (and gripes) over the 2021 nominations.

The Weeknd, whose hit Blinding Lights from the After Hours album dominated the charts and spent six weeks at No.1, has been unceremoniously excluded from music’s night of nights.

Fans and industry experts alike were surprised to learn of the omission considering the 30-year-old appeared in many of the predictions lists and is scheduled to play the coveted Super Bowl half-time show the week after the Grammys.

The Weeknd responded by calling out the Grammy’s nomination system on Twitter and demanding clarity.

The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency… — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 25, 2020

Fans were quick express their disappointment, with many pointing out that artists like Kanye West, whose Christian-rap album Jesus Is Born underperformed on mainstream commercial charts, still received a nod over After Hours.

Adding insult to injury, West caused controversy earlier this year by recording himself urinating on one of his 21 Grammy awards.

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

Recording Academy interim president/CEO Harvey Mason Jr backed the decision, and claimed there were no ulterior motives behind the omission.

“I don’t think [The Weeknd’s snub] calls the nominations process into question, honestly,” Mason Jr told Variety.

“The process is there so we can continue to monitor excellence. I was in the ‘core room’ this year and I observed, and the people in it are music professionals, at the top of their craft in songwriting and producing and there are a lot of artists.

“And they were critically listening to every song that came across their desks – or virtual desks – so I don’t think it shows a flaw in the process. It’s a long, arduous process and people take pride in it.

“The people in that room care: There are no agendas in there. There’s no, ‘Let’s snub this person or that person’. It’s about, ‘Let’s try and find excellence’.”

Also overlooked this year was Alicia Keys, Halsey, Charli XCX, Camila Cabello and K-Pop girlband, Blackpink.

Tears and triumphs

Though there were a number of surprise snubs, there were plenty of artists celebrating.

The 24-time Grammy winner and pop/RnB powerhouse, Beyoncé, led the pack with a total of nine nominations.

The 39-year-old is on track to become the most awarded female artist in Grammys history, provided she scoops at least four wins.

If she snags eight, she will break the record for the most awarded artist ever.

Taylor Swift and Dua Lipa each received six nods and will compete for album of the year, with the latter artist taking to Instagram to share her joy.

Also competing against the pop princesses for album of the year are RnB singer Post Malone, Jhene Aiko, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, soul band Black Pumas and sister singers, Haim.

Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion are among those going head to head for record of the year.

Korean boyband BTS, which is one of the biggest bands on the planet, finally received its first nomination for Dynamite after years of omissions.

Two-time Latin pop Grammy winner Ricky Martin was also overjoyed to learn his album Pausa received a nod.