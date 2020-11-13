Entertainment Kushner kids pulled out of school as parents slam Ivanka and Jared for flouting COVID rules
Updated:

Arabella Kushner, Jared Kushner, Joseph Kushner, Ivanka Trump
Parents at the Kushner kids' school complained Ivanka Trump and Kushner ignored protocols. Photo: Getty
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner pulled their children out of their Jewish school weeks before the election, amid claims the couple were not complying with the school’s coronavirus safety rules.

The Kushner kids, Arabella, 9, Joseph, 7 and Theodore, 4, had been attending the Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School since their move to Washington in 2017.

But just two weeks before the election, and three weeks after a coronavirus outbreak occurred among White House staff, the children were quietly un-enrolled and moved elsewhere.

Parents at Milton (as it is commonly referred to), said the withdrawal came because Ms Trump and Kushner, who are strong advocates for the return of in-person learning, were openly flouting the school’s recommended pandemic protocol.

“There was concern for the safety of children because it was very clear the Kushner parents were violating public health recommendations,” one mother told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. 

“At the same time of rising cases in the states and children going back to school, we were seeing the Kushners violating quarantine requirements,” she said.

The COVID-19 procedures released by the school in September asked “all families to limit their attendance at large public or private gatherings, events, and other activities to those where social distancing can be maintained and guidance regarding masks is followed”.

“Families and students should avoid hosting or attending large gatherings where proper social distancing measures are not feasible,” the statement said.

But the Kushner parents violated the school’s requests on a number of occasions, often speaking and attending large-scale Republican events and rallies in the lead up to the election.

One parent at the Milton school said the ceremony nominating Amy Coney Barrett for the US Supreme Court in September 26 was a turning point, when a number of guests – including the President – are believed to have contracted COVID-19.

Ms Trump ignored requests to minimise inessential travel and attended her father’s presidential debate in Cleveland on September 29, after he had unknowingly contracted the virus.

At the event, Ms Trump and her father also ignored requests by the Cleveland Clinic to wear masks throughout the debate.

Though Ms Trump and Kushner tested negative for the virus, a parent claimed they were not notified as to whether or not the Kushner family had informed the school of the last date of contact between Trump and his grandchildren.

The Kushner children have been attending Melvin J Berman Hebrew Academy since October 19, with a source close to the family denying the move had anything to do with Milton’s protocols.

The source claimed the new school, located in suburban Maryland, offered more in-person learning than Milton.

