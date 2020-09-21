Schitt’s Creek wins at pandemic Emmys

The quirky Canadian TV show Schitt’s Creek has swept the top comedy awards at this year’s Emmys, being held under the limitations forced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Stars Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Catherine O’Hara, and Annie Murphy all won for acting in the show, while Daniel also won for writing and directing, sharing the latter with Andrew Cividino.

“Though these are the strangest of days, may you have as much joy being holed up in a room or two with your family as I had with my dear Roses,” O’Hara said, in a room surrounded by her mask-wearing co-stars ,who play the Rose family members.

Five Australians are in contention for awards – Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, Toni Collette, Sarah Snook and writer Tony McNamara.

Host Jimmy Kimmel opened the show with a monologue that appeared to be defiantly delivered in front of a packed, cheering theatre – until it was revealed they were clips from past Emmy shows.

“Of course I’m here all alone. Of course, we don’t have an audience,” he said. “This isn’t a MAGA rally. It’s the Emmys.”

With more than 100 long-distance video feeds with nominees ahead, “what could possibly go right?”

A minor gaffe marred Saturday’s virtual Emmys for technical and other honours, when Jason Bateman’s name was announced for a guest acting award that belonged to Ron Cephas Jones of This Is Us.

Bateman was one of the few people on hand at the Staples Centre for Sunday’s show, sitting in the audience during Kimmel’s opening monologue.

Bateman sat stone faced amid a collection of cardboard cutouts, trading jokes with Kimmel after the host pointed out he was there.

-AAP