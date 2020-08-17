Hands off: Melania Trump dodges her husband’s attempt at PDA

Melania Trump is not a fan of public hand-holding. Especially when her husband’s hands are involved, it seems.

Once again, the First Lady was papped pulling her hand away from President Donald Trump’s grasp as the couple and son, Barron, disembarked from Air Force One on Sunday.

One message remained clear as the Trumps touched down at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC from Bedminster, New Jersey: Hands off.

Ms Trump dodged two attempts at PDA by clutching her large tan purse close to her body and keeping her head down as she walked down the steps.

Some have suggested that she was adhering to social distancing regulations.

Others have joked Mr Trump was trying to steal his wife’s purse.

Melania – once again – wanting nothing to do with Trump’s small hands… pic.twitter.com/kjf7rv1EFC — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 17, 2020

For decades, Mr Trump has been taunted over the size of his hands.

Spy magazine’s Graydon Carter first referred to Mr Trump as a “short-fingered vulgarian” in 1988 in an attempt to anger the businessman.

But this isn’t the first time Ms Trump has publicly rebuffed her husband’s advances.

And it seems if the FLOTUS wants her personal space, she will have to shout it with a megaphone because her husband clearly isn’t listening.

Back in 2017, as they arrived for a meeting with the Pope, Ms Trump subtly manoeuvred her hand away from her husband’s clutches by fixing her wind-swept hair.

A classic move of the PDA-adverse.

Not-so-subtly and just a day earlier, Ms Trump made headlines for aggressively swatting away the POTUS’ hands again, this time in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Israeli publication Haaretz shared slow-motion footage of the awkward encounter on its official Twitter account.

“Well, this is embarrassing,” Haaretz wrote.

בזמן שדיברנו על הסלפי עם חזן, מסתבר שפספסנו את זה pic.twitter.com/9V4R2aSiR6 — Haaretz הארץ (@Haaretz) May 22, 2017

Since much of the affection avoidance has occurred on the windy conditions of the tarmac, it is possible Ms Trump was trying to keep her balance.

In a cringeworthy episode at the White House in April 2018 that makes everyone uncomfortable, Mr Trump attempts to hold his wife’s hand with all the confidence of an awkward 13-year-old boy on a first date at Hoyts.

Please, make it stop.