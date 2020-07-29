The Emmy Awards will go ahead this year with a reimagined ceremony, and Netflix hits set to dominate when stars and fans alike tune in– or Zoom in – for TV’s big night.
Dystopian graphic novel adaptation Watchmen received a leading 26 nominations when the names were read out by former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, who was joined, virtually, by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.
The HBO-production came in ahead of Marvelous Mrs Maisel (20 nominations) and Ozark (18 nominations).
Netflix tallied a record 160 nominations for the 72nd annual Emmys, with Ozark, The Crown, Unbelievable, Unorthodox and Dead to Me among the productions in the running.
Australian star power will shine bright at this year’s ceremony – though it’s unclear whether they will be there in-person, because of the pandemic – with Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, Toni Collette, Hannah Gadsby and Sarah Snook all scoring nods.
Blanchett and Jackman are used to attending the Oscars and other film industry awards ceremonies, but have successfully crossed over to be in the running for TV’s highest honour.
Blanchett was nominated for lead actress in a limited TV series or movie category for her performance in the historical drama Mrs America.
Jackman received his nod for lead actor in a limited TV series or movie for Bad Education.
Careful @VancityReynolds … you’re looking a bit green. (Thank you @TelevisionAcad for making this moment possible!). #EmmyNominations #BadEducation pic.twitter.com/zDBIMuDt4L
— Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) July 28, 2020
He stars in the HBO’s TV movie as a school superintendent who steals millions of dollars from the school district.
Jackman told The Hollywood Reporter soon after the nominations were announced on Wednesday morning (Australian time) that he was feeling “very blessed and humble”.
“I’m grateful to be part of a film that you love doing that people seem to respond to and then you get a nomination. It’s just all icing on the cake. It meant a lot,” he said.
Watch Shira Haas and Amit Rahav adorably freak out as Unorthodox gets nominated for Best Limited Series*
*oh and Haas also scored a much-deserved Best Actress nom too!! pic.twitter.com/Oz2JUnHi04
— Netflix (@netflix) July 28, 2020
Bad Education debuted at the Toronto Film Festival before being screened on HBO.
Meanwhile, Collette was nominated for her supporting role in the Netflix series Unbelievable which is based on the true story of an investigation into a serial rapist in the US.
Snook also received her honour for a supporting performance in the TV series Succession.
Gadsby is up for outstanding writing for a variety special for her latest hit, Douglas.
The 72nd Emmy Awards will take place on September 20.
Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the live show which is set to be different from previous years, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
It’s not yet known what precautions will be taken to ensure social distancing, but given worldwide travel restrictions it’s likely at least some nominees will have to participate virtually.
Main category nominations:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hollywood — Nathan Barr
Little Fires Everywhere — Mark Isham, Isabella Summers
Mrs. America — Kris Bowers
Unorthodox — Antonio Gambale
Watchmen — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
