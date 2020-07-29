The Emmy Awards will go ahead this year with a reimagined ceremony, and Netflix hits set to dominate when stars and fans alike tune in– or Zoom in – for TV’s big night.

Dystopian graphic novel adaptation Watchmen received a leading 26 nominations when the names were read out by former Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, who was joined, virtually, by Laverne Cox, Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

The HBO-production came in ahead of Marvelous Mrs Maisel (20 nominations) and Ozark (18 nominations).

Netflix tallied a record 160 nominations for the 72nd annual Emmys, with Ozark, The Crown, Unbelievable, Unorthodox and Dead to Me among the productions in the running.

Australian star power will shine bright at this year’s ceremony – though it’s unclear whether they will be there in-person, because of the pandemic – with Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman, Toni Collette, Hannah Gadsby and Sarah Snook all scoring nods.

Blanchett and Jackman are used to attending the Oscars and other film industry awards ceremonies, but have successfully crossed over to be in the running for TV’s highest honour.

Blanchett was nominated for lead actress in a limited TV series or movie category for her performance in the historical drama Mrs America.

Jackman received his nod for lead actor in a limited TV series or movie for Bad Education.

He stars in the HBO’s TV movie as a school superintendent who steals millions of dollars from the school district.

Jackman told The Hollywood Reporter soon after the nominations were announced on Wednesday morning (Australian time) that he was feeling “very blessed and humble”.

“I’m grateful to be part of a film that you love doing that people seem to respond to and then you get a nomination. It’s just all icing on the cake. It meant a lot,” he said.

Bad Education debuted at the Toronto Film Festival before being screened on HBO.

Meanwhile, Collette was nominated for her supporting role in the Netflix series Unbelievable which is based on the true story of an investigation into a serial rapist in the US.

Snook also received her honour for a supporting performance in the TV series Succession.

Gadsby is up for outstanding writing for a variety special for her latest hit, Douglas.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will take place on September 20.

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the live show which is set to be different from previous years, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not yet known what precautions will be taken to ensure social distancing, but given worldwide travel restrictions it’s likely at least some nominees will have to participate virtually.

Main category nominations:

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Hollywood — Nathan Barr

Little Fires Everywhere — Mark Isham, Isabella Summers

Mrs. America — Kris Bowers

Unorthodox — Antonio Gambale

Watchmen — Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

-with AAP