Former MythBusters co-host Grant Imahara has died suddenly, aged 49, after reportedly suffering a brain aneurysm.
His long-time MythBusters colleague, Adam Savage, paid tribute to the electronics and robotics expert on Twitter on Tuesday.
I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.