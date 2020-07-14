Before his career on camera, Imahara spent nine years at Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic, where he started working after gaining an electrical engineering degree from the University of Southern California.

He had visual effects credits for The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), as well as The Matrix sequels.

One of his projects also involved helping to design the lighting for R2-D2 in the Star Wars prequels.

Imahara was a fan of Star Wars and earlier this year showed off an animatronic Baby Yoda he had created following the release of TV show The Mandalorian.

Pleased to present my newest creation: a fully animatronic Baby Yoda. Special thx to @SaltiestHime for silicone skin/paint/hair, @thelindsayjane for the coat and Project 842 for the digital model. Touring children’s hospitals starting in April! #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian #Starwars pic.twitter.com/XsDqGtEHt6 — Grant Imahara (@grantimahara) March 6, 2020

He was also a Trekkie, and had acting credits on fan productions Star Trek: Renegades (2015) and Star Trek Continues (2012).

After leaving MythBusters in 2014, Imahara made Netflix’s White Rabbit Project (2016), another science investigation show that ran for one season.

He was a co-host along with his fellow MythBusters alumni Belleci and Byron.

Two years ago, during an AMA on Reddit, Imahara was asked which projects he wished he could have pursued on MythBusters.

He replied: “The holy grail is the upside-down race car. By virtue of its design, an Indy race car has enough downward force at speed to run inverted. Just needed (1) a helical track (2) an Indy race car and (3) a driver.”

Imahara also did consultant work for Disney Imagineering, which builds theme park attractions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Imahara suffered a brain aneurysm before his death.

In August 2019, another MythBusters presenter, American jet-car speed racer Jessi Combs, died after crashing during an attempt to break the world land-speed record for a woman in Oregon’s Alvord Desert.

She was awarded the record posthumously last month.

