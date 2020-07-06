Friends: The one where everyone gets tested for coronavirus

The long-awaited Friends reunion is back on the cards, but only after the entire cast is reportedly tested for coronavirus and enters quarantine.

Months after the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on it the Friends return in March, the UK’s Radio Times reports the much-vaunted show is back on the cards, but with strict health provisions.

The hit comedy series ended in 2004 but has been never far from fans’ hearts – it was the second most-watched show on Netflix in 2018.

HBO Max took over the rights for all 10 seasons in 2019 and had planned to shoot a reunion special in May.

Friends co-creator Marta Kaufmann confirmed that HBO Max hoped to film the delayed reunion in August.

“We are hoping to be able to shoot in August, if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open,” Kauffman told The Wrap.

Jennifer Anniston, Matt Le-Blanc, David Schwimmer, Courtney Cox and Matthew Perry will all be there for you, but the familiar laughter of a live studio audience won’t be.

Expected to be a mixture of sketches and interviews, the unscripted show will be filmed under strict post-COVID safety protocols.

Kauffman said the highly anticipated series comeback won’t “just feel like a mini-doc” and there will be “components that are fresh and new.”

And friends of Friends cannot wait.