Michael Falzon, star of the original Australian production of We Will Rock You, has died aged 48.

Falzon was diagnosed with an aggressive form of germ cell cancer last year, and his publicist announced his death on Tuesday night.

Falzon starred in a host of musical theatre productions both in Australia and abroad, including early roles in The Pirates of Penzance and HMS Pinafore, as well as Jesus Christ Superstar, Rock of Ages, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, War of the Worlds and Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

He also made appearances in episodes of TV series Blue Heelers and BBC comedy The Wright Way.

His publicist Ian Phipps announced the news of Falzon’s death on Twitter.

“Vale Michael Falzon. You fought valiantly until the last, my friend,” he wrote.

“Your beaming smile, huge talent and incredible positivity will be missed by so many friends, family and fans. We are the better for having known you. Love to Jane and your family.”

Thank you to all nurses around the world, but particularly mine, right now, at @COBLH 💕#InternationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/HHXqvUBslW — Michael Falzon (@michaelfalzon) May 12, 2020

Falzon is survived by his wife, violinist Jane Cho.

Fellow musical theatre star David Campbell, a friend of Falzon, described him as a “vital member” of Australia’s arts industry.

“He was a leading man and producer. He loved the arts and he loved what we do,” Campbell wrote on Twitter.

“He had a smile that could light up a stage and the first ten rows. Sending my love to his wife Jane and his family.”

Vale Michael Falzon. You fought valiantly until the last, my friend. Your beaming smile, huge talent and incredible positivity will be missed by so many friends, family and fans. We are the better for having known you. Love to Jane and your family. pic.twitter.com/SaTp0Qdr5Y — Ian Phipps (@ippublicity) June 23, 2020

We lost the great @michaelfalzon last night. A vital member of this industry. He was a leading man and producer. He loved the arts and he loved what we do. He had a smile that could light up a stage and the first ten rows. Sending my love to his wife Jane and his family. DC pic.twitter.com/N1oXrNTZeV — David Campbell OAM (@DavidCampbell73) June 23, 2020

–ABC