Online guerrilla warfare: How K-Pop stans silenced white supremacists

Hell hath no fury like a K-Pop fan – or, more specifically, hundreds of K-Pop fans…

An army of Korean pop ‘stans’ (obsessive, ‘stalker fans’) have joined forces in response to the death of George Floyd to do their part for the Black Lives Matter movement.

But rather than posting the rudimentary (and somewhat ill-conceived) ‘black tile’ on social media for #BlackOutTuesday, K-Pop stans have taken a different route.

The stans have mobilised to muzzle and mute the voices of white supremacists.

Those opposing the Black Lives Matter movement won’t have any luck finding content on the #WhiteOutWednesday or #WhiteLivesMatter hashtags on Instagram and Twitter. Instead, they will be met with endless footage of hunky, Korean pop stars.

The hashtags have now been swarmed with images of popular bands including EXO, Blackpink, Big Bang and BTS.

As protests in the US continue, those seeking to antagonise the Black Lives Matter movement have been using the hashtag #BlueLivesMatter, in a show of solidarity with police accused of brutality and racial profiling.

But the formidable fans seem to have drowned out the pro-police sentiment on the #BlueLivesMatter hashtag too, with many using it to praise their K-Pop crushes.

One user took to Twitter to gush about the blue hair moment of BTS lead vocalist, Taehyung.

“Never forget Taehyung with this hair color #BlueLivesMatter” the user wrote.

K-Pop the police…

The stans are also responsible for spamming a number of police apps and platforms.

The Dallas police department used Twitter to promote an app designed to dob in protesters and looters, allowing users to anonymously submit footage of anyone participating in “illegal activity from the protests”.

US police forces have been heavily criticised for using excessive force and disproportionately targeting black protesters.

After seeing the tweet by Dallas PD, K-Pop stans issued a call to arms, uniting to crash the app by submitting excessive footage of their favourite stars.

The Grand Rapids police department encountered a similar response after setting up a portal for civilians to snitch on protesters.

In an effort to drown out potentially incriminating videos and to protect the identities of protestors, the stans once again drowned feeds with glorious K-Pop content.

