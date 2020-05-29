Two YouTube ‘celebrities’ been flayed online for “re-homing” their adopted son after nearly three years with the family.

On Thursday, Myka and James Stauffer released a seven-minute video explaining that while they were aware four-year-old Huxley had special needs, they weren’t prepared for how tough it would be.

“For us, it’s been really hard hearing from the medical professionals, a lot of their feedback, and things that have been upsetting,” he said. “We’ve never wanted to be in this position. And we’ve been trying to get his needs met and help him out as much as possible.”

The couple have four biological children, but fans began to notice Huxley had been missing from Ms Stauffer’s social media presence since September 2019.

Ms Stauffer cried intermittently throughout the video, addressing the absence.

“I didn’t adopt a little boy to share these things publicly,” she said.

“The reason we haven’t updated you sooner is because the medical professionals, the agencies, multiple people have been allowing Huxley to spend time with some different people to see and to make the perfect match and fit for his now new forever family.”

But fans have been largely unsympathetic to the YouTubers, claiming they used the child to boost their following only to give him up when it got too tough.

Oh yes. Non verbal huxley told you i dont want to live with you guys no more send me to these strangers so that i can be traumatized even more in my little life. #mykastauffer pic.twitter.com/qK2Hn2Btl0 — Hayley 🎀 (@Babydolldancer) May 27, 2020

In 2016, the couple called on followers to help fund the adoption, asking for $US5 donations to help the process.

Ms Stauffer gained recognition on the popular video-streaming site after posting a number of videos detailing Huxley’s adoption and her journey raising an autistic son.

Subscribers to her YouTube channel reportedly doubled overnight following her viral video titled “Huxley’s EMOTIONAL Adoption VIDEO!! GOTCHA DAY China Adoption”.

Autism and disability advocates have called for fans to sign a petition to stop the Stauffers’ from profiting from their monetised videos of Huxley, some of which have been viewed over 5.5 million times.