Legendary comedic actor Jerry Stiller dies, aged 92

Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian and father to Ben Stiller, has died.

The star of Seinfeld, The King of Queens and Zoolander among many others in a celebrated career over more than 60 years was 92.

Ben Stiller confirmed his father’s death early on Monday morning, writing on Twitter: “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes.

“He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Anne Meara, his wife of 61 years and frequent comedy partner, died in May 2015.

The Hollywood Reporter said Stiller portrayed the cranky and combustible Frank Costanza, a former salesman who speaks fluent Korean, on more than two dozen episodes of NBC’s Seinfeld, and in 1997 he received his lone Emmy nomination for his work on the show.

His television spots included everything from Murder She Wrote to Law and Order – along with 36 appearances alongside Meara on The Ed Sullivan Show.

But it was on Seinfeld where Stiller created some of the Emmy-winning show’s most enduring moments as a supporting player: Co-creator and model for the “bro,” a brassiere for men; a Korean War cook who inflicted food poisoning on his entire unit; Festivus for the rest of us; and an ever-simmering salesman controlling his explosive temper with the shouted mantra, “Serenity now!”

The Associated Press reported that Stiller recalled in a 2005 Esquire interview that he was out of work and not the first choice for the role of Frank Costanza, father to Jason Alexander’s neurotic George.

“My manager had retired,” he said. “I was close to 70 years old, and had nowhere to go.”

He was initially told to play the role as a milquetoast husband with an overbearing wife, Estelle, played by Estelle Harris.

But the character wasn’t working until Stiller suggested his reincarnation as an over-the-top crank who matched his wife scream for scream.

It jumpstarted the septuagenarian’s career, landing him a spot playing Vince Lombardi in a Nike commercial and the role of another over-the-top dad on the long-running sitcom King of Queens.

Although known as a comedian, he was also a serious dramatic actor with a long history on Broadway.

Stiller and his wife were a top comedy act in the 1960s and were members of the ‘improv’ group, the Compass Players, which later became Second City.

Although Meara had converted to Judaism when the couple were married, Stiller and Meara’s material centred on the differences in their ethnic backgrounds, epitomised by their signature “Hershey Horowitz/Mary Elizabeth Doyle” routines.

Stiller appeared in both film versions of Hairspray, the 1988 John Waters nostalgia trip in which he and Divine played the parents of Ricki Lake’s Tracy Turnblad, and the 2007 Adam Shankman-directed feature adaptation of the musical based on the Waters film, in which Stiller played Mr Pinky.

Jerry and Ben Stiller first appeared together in the forgettable 1987 comedy Hot Pursuit.

In Ben’s first feature directorial effort, 1994’s Reality Bites, Meara and sister Amy both had roles, but Jerry was absent except in the credits, where he was thanked.

Stiller and Meara starred in Joan Micklin Silver’s 1999 feature A Fish in the Bathtub, about a couple who have been bickering for decades, finally prompting the wife to move in with their son, played by Mark Ruffalo.

Stiller and Meara shared a star on the Hollywood Walk in Fame, awarded in 2007.

