Roy from Vegas duo Siegfried and Roy dies from COVID-19 complications

Magician Roy Horn — who was the ‘Roy’ half of Siegfried & Roy, one of Las Vegas’ most popular and enduring attractions — died Friday at age 75 after contracting coronavirus.

The entertainer tested positive for the illness last month and was said to have been “responding well to treatment”.

However, his death was confirmed on Friday and his representative Dave Kirvin said he died from “complications of COVID-19” .

Sad news. Walk of Famer Roy Horn of Siegfried and Roy has passed. Hollywood mourns his passing. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/BmdRAlrL9J — Ana Martinez (@wofstargirl) May 9, 2020

Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher were world renowned for their Las Vegas shows involving white lions and tigers.

The duo headlined at The Mirage in Las Vegas for 13 years until Horn was nearly killed in October 2003 when a 400-pound male tiger named Mantecore attacked him on stage. Mantecore severed Horn’s spine, and caused him to have a stroke.

As he was wheeled into surgery, Horn was said to have begged that Mantecore not be put down, because the incident was not the animal’s fault.

In a statement, Fischbacher said: “Today, the world has lost one of the greats of magic, but I have lost my best friend.

“From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried.

“Roy was a fighter his whole life including during these final days. I give my heartfelt appreciation to the team of doctors, nurses and staff at Mountain View Hospital who worked heroically against this insidious virus that ultimately took Roy’s life.”

