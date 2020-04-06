Entertainment Duran Duran bass player John Taylor recovering from ‘turbo-charged flu’ coronavirus
Updated:

Duran Duran bassist John Taylor at the 2013 Edinburgh International Book Festival. Photo: Getty
Duran Duran bassist John Taylor has said he is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

The musician, 59, said he suffered a week of what felt like “turbo-charged flu” but is now feeling much better.

He said he hopes his recovery will offer reassurance that the virus “isn’t always a killer.”

He wrote on Facebook: “Dear friends of mine, after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago.

“Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old – I like to think I am – or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid-19 – but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘turbo-charged Flu’, I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn’t mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover.

John Taylor, front left, with the chart-topping band in 1981. Photo: Getty

“I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain.

“But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.

“Sending love to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy particularly, the UK and the US and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with Duran Duran.

“Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John.”

Taylor is the latest in a string of high-profile figures to reveal they have tested positive for Covid-19, including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Marianne Faithfull and Daniel Dae Kim.

-AAP

