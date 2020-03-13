Hollywood fades to black as virus shuts down TV and movie production

The entertainment industry has entered unprecedented territory as it locks down amid coronavirus panic.

Hollywood has scrapped much of its upcoming release calendar, as sporting and music events cancel shows in an attempt to contain the infection.

Broadway is suspending all concerts and shows until April 12, closing its doors as of 5pm on Friday. This follows New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s ban of gatherings exceeding 500 people, a move Australia has since followed.

California’s Governor Gavin Mewsom has also urged large gatherings to be cancelled.

It seems Hollywood has heeded his warning, as productions grind to a halt.

John Krasinski stated on Thursday that the March 19 release for his film A Quiet Place Part II would be delayed.

“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski said

“Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that.”

Major productions for Disney, including Mulan, New Mutants and Antlers which were all scheduled for March and April releases have been postponed.

The latest James Bond flick No Time To Die was scheduled to premiere in April, but production company MGM has pushed back release until November and cancelled the Chinese premiere altogether.

Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2 has had its premiere postponed until August, while Paramount Picture’s Sonic the Hedgehog is yet to be given a new release date.

Universal Pictures has also announced a delay for the ninth instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise. F9 has pushed back its premiere from May 22 all the way until April next year.

This comes as beloved Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson announced they had tested positive for the virus.

TV production has also come to a standstill.

The CW’s Riverdale, Netflix’s Russian Doll and Apple’s The Morning Show have all closed their doors amid fears of contamination.

Game and talk shows including Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy!, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will go ahead without audiences. Tonight Show and The Late Show with James Cordon have also halted tapings with audiences.

It’s not just film and television sectors that have felt the sting. A number of big name music acts have postponed their upcoming shows, including Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Madonna and Stormzy.

Mariah Carey, Green Day and K-Pop band BTS have also called off future gigs. Miley Cyrus pulled the plug on her Australian bushfire relief gig scheduled for March 13.

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew,” the pop singer said on social media.

“I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire.”

Elsewhere in Australia, Tasmania’s Dark Mofo festival announced it will not run this winter, sending Tassie business into turmoil.

This comes as California’s Coachella – arguably the world’s most influential music festival – will be put off until October this year.

SXSW conference and festivals in Austin, Texas, has also been cancelled.

The Kids Choice Awards has been postponed and the Tribeca Film Festival will not run this year.

Even “the happiest place on Earth” isn’t immune, as Disneyland announces it will shut for the rest of the month. Universal Studios has followed suit.

Other hotspots across the US including New York’s Carnegie Hall, the White House, New York Philharmonic and Washington DC’s Kennedy Centre have also closed their doors to tourists and ticketholders until further notice.