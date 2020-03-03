Case closed: Judge Judy to end after its 25th season

Retirees and those pulling a sickie will have to look elsewhere to fill in their days as long-running TV series Judge Judy comes to a close.

The reality show features the sassy Judge Judy Sheindlin presiding over a televised small-claims courtroom.

Each episode shows two real disputes with real people.

Sheindlin’s short, caramel ‘do paired with her black cloak and gavel are iconic staples of daytime television.

The show is due to end next year after it celebrates its 25th season.

Its long-standing matriarch anticipates it will be the “best year yet”.

The 77-year-old broke the news to fans on Monday’s episode of The Ellen Degeneres Show, where she discussed the recent sale of the show’s re-runs.

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS and it’s been successful,” she said.

“Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think felt they want to optimally utilise the repeats of my program. Because now they have 25 years of reruns.

“So, what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.”

Judge Judy has consistently dominated the daytime television scene since it aired in 1996 and still reportedly pulls more than 10 million viewers daily.

The Judge Judy library was sold to CBS for a cool $US95 million ($144.8 million), cementing Sheindlin’s place as one of the entertainment industry’s top earners.

Between that and her lucrative $US47 million salary, one might assume Sheindlin is ready for retirement – but this is not the case.

“I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later,” she said, announcing her new endeavour.

Hollywood’s highest-earning hosts

Ellen DeGeneres – $US87.5 million (annually)

The 60-year-old comedian is a close runner-up to Sheindlin, pocketing a mouth-watering sum for hosting Ellen since 2003.

DeGeneres’s quirky and observational humour has kept her show in TV’s top ranks since it first aired.

Dr Phil McGraw – $US77.5 million

Pairing a cool, southern drawl and controversial guests seems to work for the 68-year-old celebrity psychologist.

And he’s a philanthropist as well – let’s not forget when he accidentally launched the rap career of Danielle Bregoli, aka the ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl.

Ryan Seacrest – $US74 million

Seacrest has been holding down the fort at American Idol since the show first aired in 2002.

Seacrest – looking much the same as he did 18 years ago – has remained a constant long after the show’s original judges, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul moved on.

He also co-hosts Live with Kelly and Ryan alongside Kelly Ripa.

Steve Harvey – $US44 million

Steve Harvey earns his big bucks hosting TV game show Family Feud.

The show has seen many hosts since it first began in 1976, with Harvey joining in 2010.

You may remember him better as the host who messed up the Miss Universe contest in 2016.