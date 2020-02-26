Entertainment Bob Iger steps down as Disney chief executive
Updated:

Bob Iger steps down as Disney chief executive

disney boss bob iger quits
Walt Disney chief executive Bob Iger is quitting. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

The boss of Walt Disney Co is standing aside, handing the chief executive reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company says, ending years of speculation about who will take over Hollywood’s most powerful studio.

However, departing CEO Bob Iger will retain a significant role at the company, taking up the role of executive chairman.

He will direct the company’s “creative endeavours” until his contract ends on December 31, 2021, Disney said on Tuesday (US time).

Shares in Disney, which ended the day down 3.6 per cent, fell another 2.22 per cent after US markets closed.

Mr Chapek, who will be the seventh CEO in the company’s near 100-year history, has most recently been chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. He will report to Mr Iger.

In Mr Chapek’s new role, the company said he would directly oversee all of Disney’s business segments and corporate functions.

As chairman of Disney theme parks division, Mr Chapek oversaw Disney’s largest business segment, including the opening of Disney’s first theme park and resort in mainland China and the creation of the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. He joined Disney in 1993.

Mr Iger, who has been CEO since 2005, has led the company through the development and launch of its Disney+ streaming service. It launched in November 2019 to demand that exceeded company expectations.

Mr Iger built up the Disney brand through a series of acquisitions, including animation studio Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, and Star Wars franchise owner Lucasfilm in 2012.

His biggest bet was the purchase of 21st Century Fox in 2019, a deal that was instrumental in launching Disney+.

-AAP

Trending Now

Sharemarkets could fall 20 per cent on the back of coronavirus fears
colombia-hippopotamus-pablo-escobar
More than 80 hippos roaming Colombia’s major river, thanks to Pablo Escobar
Angus Taylor plays funny business with zero emissions target
Graph with houses and coins.
Housemate horror: How your old flatmates affect your mortgage rates
NAPLAN: Girls are better at reading, boys stronger at maths, and if your dad’s a CEO you’ll do well
Garry Linnell: Wage theft excuses don’t pass the pub test