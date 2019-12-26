It’s been over a decade since the controversial ‘Where the Bloody Hell are You?’ ad. But as last week’s hunt for a missing Scott Morrison showed, the phrase has remained firmly in the minds of Australians.

Now Tourism Australia has launched another cheeky video it hopes will be just as memorable – but without the controversy. But already the campaign shows signs of being perceived as just as cringeworthy.

In the “Matesong” musical video, pop superstar Minogue journeys through different Australian settings and even briefly brings back her Neighbours character Charlene Robinson. She’s joined by comedian Adam Hills and there are cameos from sports stars Shane Warne, Ash Barty and Ian Thorpe.

“Phew, I can finally talk about this now,” Minogue said after the advertisement screened for the first time on Christmas Day.

“It’s been so hard keeping this a secret.

“I hope you enjoyed that – and that was done with nothing but pure love.”

In the musical video, Brexit-fatigued Britons are invited to take a break from “what ails ya” and “call on your friends in Australia”. The video is meant to convey mateship and show off Australia as a relaxed place to escape heavy topics and “turn off the news…kick off your shoes” and enjoy “grub”.

“Glorious United Kingdom, lean on your wingmen and women,” Minogue sings.

Other cheeky lines in the song include:

“Don’t bite your nails to the cuticles, hang with aggressive marsupials.”

“Sisters and brothers, we know you think you’re above us…but deep down you love us…you just repress emotions.”

“Negotiating tricky trade deals is a shocker…but look! There’s a quokka.”

“We speak your language…except for the vowels.”

The three-minute video screened on UK televisions in a key timeslot ahead of the Queen’s Christmas Day message.

There’s no mention of “bloody hell” in the ad. Instead it finishes with Minogue saying “so see ya soon then, yeah?”. Time will tell whether that more acceptable ending is a hit with UK viewers. But Australian critics have already been canning the ‘Philausophy’ campaign that – including the new video – reportedly cost some $38 million.

The ad celebrates backyard cricket, the beach, beer, the outback, sausages in bread, and rhyming “shocker” with “quokka”.

Musician and former Offspring star Eddie Perfect tweeted on Thursday morning that he had written the song for Minogue to sing in the campaign, adding the star was a “total delight”.

This year I got to write a song for Kylie Minogue and she was a total delight. https://t.co/BqlyCr7CCZ — Eddie Perfect Official (@TheEddiePerfect) December 25, 2019

Tourism Australia managing director Phillipa Harrison said millions tune in to watch the Queen’s annual Christmas speech on television.

“We also know that January in the northern hemisphere winter is a time when many Brits are thinking about an overseas holiday, providing the perfect opportunity to engage with a captive audience and remind them why they should make that next trip Australia,” she said in a statement.

-with AAP