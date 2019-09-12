Taylor Swift to perform at 2019 Melbourne Cup

One of the world’s biggest pop stars will shake it off at the race that stops the nation.

Taylor Swift will perform two songs in the Mounting Yard so anyone with a general admission ticket can see her.

It will be her only public appearance in Australia following the release of her seventh album Lover.

VRC chief executive Neil Wilson said he had been considering Swift for a while.

“It’s been in the making for a few months,” he told the ABC.

We looked at the artists around the world and tried to find the best match for what we do here.



He said Swift was a strategic choice to target a younger demographic.

“We’re targeting more and more of the next generation coming through.”

Mr Wilson would not allude to how much the global sensation cost to secure, when she was due to land in Melbourne, or who was the club’s second choice if Swift fell through.

“I can’t let on to who we might have had and I can’t comment on the price,” he said.

– ABC