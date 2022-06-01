Why you need to have a present stash

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You’ve got a party on in an hour, but what about the present?

You could scour the shops on the way there, however it’s slim pickings. The shops are closed and your best bet is some chocolate from the supermarket or wilted flowers from the servo.

A present stash will save you the embarrassment of handing over an obvious last-minute gift.

The secret of a good present stash or gift cupboard is collecting and buying sale items, including cards and gift wrap.

Slowly, you amass a collection of all-rounder gifts to pull out when those parties sneak up on you.

Here’s some go-to present ideas.

Women

Adairs Weekender Leopard Bag

Say hello to your new travel buddy! This stylish bag is ideal for weekends away or an overnight stay.

$34.99, down from $69.99

Dermalogica Discover Healthy Skin Kit

Dermalogica’s cult classics in mini-sizes – perfect for travel or to try for the first time.

$55.44, down from $63

Loren White Resin MoodMist® Diffuser

Pop this on in any corner of your room and it will instantly lift your spirits. This diffuser works by the vibration of water, rather than heat, ensuring a safe product for your home.

$75, down from $109.99

Men

Cygnett Smart Hub IR Remote Control

Connect this hub to your smartphone app or smart speaker to control your air conditioner, set timers. adjust the temperature and fan control. It also controls your existing home entertainment devices, including your TV, Hi Fi equipment and DVD/Blu-ray players.

$49.95, down from $99.95

Nike Shield RPM Cleverly coated to help keep your gear dry, this backpack shakes off light moisture and is accented with reflective design details, chain webbing and versatile exterior pockets. Features a separate padded laptop compartment provides and padded shoulder straps. $94.99, down from $135 Buy here Brickman’s Family Challenge Book Dads can challenge their kids to a building competition that is the brainchild of Brickman himself, star judge of smash hit TV show LEGO® Masters. Each of the 30 challenges can be attempted at beginner, intermediate or advanced levels. $17.50, down from $35 Buy here

Kids and teens

Rainbow Classic Socks

Cute and fun, this pair of knee-high socks will brighten any rainy day.

$12.45, down from $24.95

Usb Curtain Lights

Teens adore lights they can string up around their rooms. These little fairy lights make any room seem so much cooler.

$19.99, down from $39.99

Nintendo Switch Ring Fit Adventure Game

Battle enemies and overcome obstacles with real-life fitness exercises. Ring Fit comes with the new Ring-Con and Leg Strap accessories.

Fun for the whole family!

$98, down from $124

