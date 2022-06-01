This winter’s fashion must-haves

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Ladies, get ready to be rugged up in style – winter fashion is here.
We’ve got the latest in knitwear, coats and jackets, footwear and activewear to elevate your wardrobe while also keeping you toasty and warm.
Piper Bobble Jumper
Classic grey, super warm and gorgeously textured. This knit ticks all the boxes.
$76.96, down from $109.95
Country Road Recycled Longline Puffer
Feel good inside and out wearing this longline puffer made with a recycled nylon outer, and a recycled polyester lining and fill. Features a quilted finish with centre front press stud buttons, a removable hood and vertical welt pockets.
$299
Witchery Albi Leather Boot
This knee high boot looks stylish whichever way you wear it. Paired with a long winter dress or just teamed with jeans, it gives an elegant long line to whatever you wear.
$379.95
Super Soft Pyjama Pant Set
A new pair of cosy pjs works wonders in winter. Enjoy the luxuriously soft fabric (made from viscose and elastane) on lazy days and sleep-ins.
$99.99, down from $129.99
Skechers Women’s Flex Appeal 3.0 First Insight Trainers – White/Rose Gold
It would be hard to find a more comfy, yet stylish, pair of sneakers. Great for training or just general daily wear.
$89.99, down from $119.99
Cue sheer merino knit
You can’t go wrong with merino. It keeps you incredibly warm and is super slow to pill.
This sheer ribbed knit features a funnel neckline and a fitted body, perfect for layering.
$210
Wittner Jemina Leather Ankle Boots
These black leather flat boots will become your trusty all-rounders come rain, hail or shine. Whether it’s a night out or a day at work, this low heel is perfect for dressing up or down.
$160 down from $220
H & M Knit Sweater
This boxy style jumper features a high neck with a roll edge and long, wide raglan sleeves. Roll-edge ribbing at the cuffs and hem prevents stretching.
Comes in cream (shown above), dark griege, griege and light beige.
$28 down from $39.99
Lululemon Pack It Down Jacket
This jacket will suit all your layering near. Wear this packable, travel-friendly down jacket on its own or on top of a lighter top.
Features a removable hood and exterior pocket with a hidden phone sleeve.
$159, down from $229