Winter bedding trends

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Time to refresh your bedding looks for a fresh new winter feel.

Manchester stores are bringing out the best of their winter styles and much of it is on sale.

Whether you prefer bold colours, muted patterns or rich textures, there’s much to choose from.

Here’s our pick of the bunch.

Home Republic Vintage Washed Linen Moss Quilt Cover

This vintage washed linen is a timeless look and it comes pre-washed so it has a luxurious softness with a relaxed look. The light-weight texture creates an easy, relaxed comfort.

Catch it on sale as part of the Adairs mid-year sale, which ends June 29, 2022

$109.99 – $149.99, down from $299.99 – $349.99

Alessia Bamboo Cotton Flannelette Quilt Cover Sets

Bamboo meets flannelette for a deliciously sweet sleep. Crafted from a blend of bamboo and cotton, brushed for extra-fine comfort – these sheets are super cosy.

$139.99 – $159.99, down from $279.99 – $319.99

Strawberry Thief Bed Spread

Lovers of William Morris, one of the most famed designers of the Arts and Crafts Movement during the 1800s, continues to inspire with his intricate illustrations.

His designs are sold today through Morris and Co., which produces authentic versions of his original designs.

This includes the Strawberry Thief – a fabric created in1883 after Morris watched thrushes stealing strawberries from the kitchen garden of his countryside home.

$149.95 – $199.95, down from $229.95 – $299.95

Cavo Paprika Blanket

The classic waffle design gets a stylish upgrade with a duotone of paprika and white in a textured, woven cotton.

The contrasting cotton fringe in coral adds a lux detail that can be complemented by your choice of plain-dyed as well as printed bed linens and accessories.

This size will fit a queen or king size bed

$100, down from $199.99

Linen House Heath Quilt Cover Set

The decadent Linen House Heath Quilt Cover Set has a silky soft velvet corduroy fabric with a quilted geometric pattern.

The rich, chocolatey colour can be coordinated with the matching Heath European Pillowcase for a complete look.

$118.99, down from $179.99

Vintage Design Luca White Cotton Quilt Cover Set

Add some texture to your bedroom with Vintage Designs Luca Cotton Quilt Cover Set. This quilt cover set is made from 100 per cent cotton to keep you comfortable all night long. $89 – $109, down from $149 – $169 Buy here

Chunky Waffle Charcoal Quilt Cover Set This Chunky Waffle Quilt Cover Set is a quintessential winter look. Complete the set with matching European pillowcases to tie it all together. $99 – $129, down from $199.95 – $259.95 Buy here Boho Tassel Cotton Quilt Cover Set Embrance the bohemian life with this Boho Tassel Cotton Quilt Cover Set from Vintage Design Homewares. Made with soft cotton for ultimate sleep comfort. $79.95-$89.95 Buy here