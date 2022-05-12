The best indoor workout equipment to keep you moving throughout winter

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If the colder weather is making it all too easy to workout, then look no further than indoor exercise equipment.

There’s no more excuses when your home is stocked with everything you need to stay fit.

We’ve selected a variety of devices across a range of prices, but nothing that’s too expensive or difficult to store.

Happy working out this winter!

Pack of three resistance bands

Light, medium and heavy resistance bands perfect for targetting thighs and glutes.

$39.95

Foam Roller & Acupressure Massage Balls Set

Foam rollers target pressure points and muscle fibres so you can warm up muscles and relieve soreness. This set comes with a smooth and spiked ball to massage multiple trigger points and alleviate soreness.

$16.99

6kg Medicine Ball

Perfect for strength training as well as cardio, this medicine ball is a must-have for home fitness routines. Also available in 1kg, 2kg, 3kg, 4kg and 5kg.

$79.99

Fitness mat

An essential for any workout, the good old fitness mat is perfect for yoga, pilates and those ab workouts we all love. With a 7mm ridged base, this Adidas Fitness Mat is built to last.

$59.95

Boxing speedball

This speedball has an adjustable length thanks to two elasticated straps so you change up the height and tension of the bag. Now, go get to work on your speed, precision and dodges.

$69

Ab wheel

There’s no escaping core workouts with this ab wheel. Choose your level of activation: smooth and low-impact or challenging and intense.

$49.95

55cm Exercise Ball

Weave this exercise ball into just about any workout including legs, abs, glutes, core, cardio and, of course, balance. Made with 2mm PVC so it won’t burst, even during the most intensive workouts.

$23.45

3kg Dumbbells

If it’s been a while between weight workouts or if you’re just gathering strength, these 3kg dummbells are your go-to.

$35 for the pair

Battle rope

Secure this 15m battle rope and swing your body into action for a workout that will test your strenth and stamina.

$149

Work out pack

This grab and go pack includes a resistance band, skipping role and two round sliders inside a handy drawstring bag. A great way to keep your equipment together, so you can easily move from room to room.

$70

