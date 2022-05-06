Winter-warm active wear

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Winter is a notoriously difficult time to get up and moving. It’s when snuggling under a warm doona makes it much easier to procrastinate rather than face freezing cold temperatures.

But what if you could jump into active wear just as cosy as your doona? Winter-worthy tops and leggings make it easier to find your mojo come rain, hail or …sleet.

Here’s our selection of thicker, fleecier and thermally-designed active wear to winter-proof your workouts.

Womens

Rockwear Block Hoodie

Look no further for your perfect pre and post-workout hoodie. With a relaxed fit, this is the piece you can also wear for day, not just the sweat sesh.

$59.99, was $79.99

Lorna Jane Thermal Phone Pocket Tech Leggings

These high-rise leggings have a thermal brushed lining designed to keep the warmth in and the cold out. With phone pockets on either side, they are super practical.

$90, was $140

Uniqlo women’s fleece stretch pants

Cosy brushed lining that stretches as you squat, leap and run. Designed with a sleek tapered cut and a non-ribbed hem. Comes in four colours:

dark grey, black, olive and natural.

$29.90

Asics Tech Knit Crew Top

A classic layer to wear while warming up or winding down – this crew has a snug, soft feel. The feel-good factor goes even further thanks to sustainably sourced cotton.

$100

Cotton On Fleece Lined Tights

Keep the legs feeling cosy from warm-up to cool down. Comes with handy side phone pocket.

$39.95

Mens

Raging Bull Activewear Zip Thru Hoodie

The perfect cool weather hoodie can double as day-wear so you can push through a quick workout before getting back to your daily routine. Made with a mesh hood lining and brush back jersey, this hoodie is built for comfort.

$67.46, was $89.95

The North Face Summit DotKnit Crew

This base layer is ideal for snow trips or hikes to frosty climes. It has a double-knit construction and fabric technology designed to keep you warm and dry.

$120

Kalenji Warm Men’s Running Tights

Specifically designed for running in cold weather, these tights will keep you warm and dry against frost and sweat on those early morning or late night jogs.

$39

Asics Mobility Knit Full Zip Hoodie

The fleece fabric used in this hoodie is designed to keep you warm in cool conditions. The actual hood moves with you, making for a comfortable fit.

$135

Nike Dri-Fit Element Half Zip Mens Running Top

A layering essential in cooler weather, this running top is a fitness staple in winter. The contoured thumbholes are a small, but important detail that keeps your hands cosy in the sleeves.

$64.95

