Mother’s Day: What to buy for grandmother

There’s a special place in everyone’s heart for the older maternal figure in their lives. It might be nana, grandma, grammy or even yiayia, nonna, oma, bubbe or nainai.

This Mother’s Day – Sunday, May 8 – is fast approaching. It’s easy to think of the day as one for mums only, but be sure not to forget the mums of mums.

Our gift guide includes a range of presents to make sure your grandmother knows you care.

Cosy PJs

With winter on the way, it’s perfect timing for flannelette pyjamas. This set comes in a branded bag and is perfect for gifting.

$159

Perfect for anyone with dry hands and especially ideal for women who pride themselves on having soft, moisturised hands. This duo set comes with a rose hand cream and a lavender hand cream (both 40ml).

$50

High tea at home

Ceramics label Robert Gordon and Melbourne-based designer Louise Jones have collaborated on this fine china tea set. It comes with a teapot (850ml), two cups (185ml) and two saucers.

$129.95

Breakfast, or lunch, dinner, in bed with a good book afterwards.

$50.59

Family fun night

Some trivia fun to share with the grandkids. Suitable for players 14 and older, between two and eight players

$25

A little decadence

This swish French-style hamper comes with extra virgin olive oil (250ml), honey raw macadamia crunch (300g), dried muscatels (100g), chai latte blend (280g), mini melting moments cookies and cream (50g) and lemongrass, lime and bergamot soy candle (260g). All wrapped with tissue, ribbon and comes with a gift card. Voila!

$198

Sit back and relax

Watch the TV or read a book in comfort with this low voltage heated weighted neck and shoulder wrap.

$46.74

