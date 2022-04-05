Daily Deals The best knitwear sweaters to get this autumn

Knitwear
It's time to pull our your favourite knits. Photo: Getty Images.
Jumper weather is upon us, which can only mean one thing – it’s time to pull out our favourite timeless woolen pieces that pair with a classic pair of denim jeans or leggings.

Knitwear strikes the perfect balance between cosiness without falling down the trap of becoming too casual. You can wear it to pretty much any occasion, from fancy dinners to the cinemas, running errands, or even crashing in front of the TV. After all, who doesn’t love snuggling into a good book feeling à la Bridget Jones?

Whatever your style, we’ve pulled together a list of our favourite knitwear classics that’ll never go out of style, keeping in mind a budget that can suit us all. Find a slim-fit cashmere knitted jumper or an oversized chunky textured knit to see you through the winter.

Chunky Textured Knit

$160.00

Buy it here

Foxwood Margate Crew

$99.95

Buy it here

All About Eve Morgan Knit

$59.95

Buy it here

Everyday Knit Sweater Pink

$59.96, was $79.95

Buy it here

Ali Tipped Shoulder Knit Jumper Almond Milk

$89.99

Buy it here

Pure Merino Wool V-Neck Relaxed Jumper

$62.50

Buy it here

Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater

$198.00, was $298.00

Buy it here

David Lawrence Cashmere V Neck Knit

$183.20, was $299.00

Buy it here

Basque Polo Collar Knit Sweater Oatmeal Marle

 

$48.96, was $69.95

Buy it here

Piper Cable Knit Vest Walnut

$62.96, was $89.95

Buy it here

