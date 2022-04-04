This week’s unmissable deals

The New Daily wants to help you find useful goods and services. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
This week, we’ve managed to find some incredible offers on fashion, camping gear, bed linen, appliances and furniture.
See below all of the unmissable deals we’ve discovered this week.
Castlery
Castlery has finally announced their Indulge and Unwind Sale, which includes 30 per cent off selected styles.
Offer’s valid until the 10th of April
Dell
40 per cent off on Vostro 5510. Final price $1457.40 (expires 7th of April)
40 per cent off on Vostro 5510. Final price $1331.40 (expires 14th of April)
BCF
50 per cent off Coleman Traveller Instant Tents
30 per cent off Wanderer Magnitude Tents
$200 off Oztent RV Touring Tents
40 per cent off Wanderer Cooler Arm Chairs & Moon Chairs
20 per cent off Wanderer Tables
25 per cent off Wanderer Premium Airbeds
Up to 30 per cent off Macpac Trekking and Day Packs
30 per cent off Outrak Trekking Packs, Day Packs and Duffles
Offer’s valid until the 24th of April
The Good Guys
Use code MARCH to get 10 per cent off a huge range of TVs, cooking, laundry, refrigeration, audio, vacuum cleaners and microwaves.
Offer’s valid until the 24th of April.
Activeskin
Free Endota Spa Charcoal Detox Mask 20ml when you spend $99+ sitewide.
Free asap Gentle Cleansing Gel 15ml when you spend $120+ on asap.
While stocks last
24S
Enjoy 20 per cent off selected new season collections
Code : SPRING20
While stocks last